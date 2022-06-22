WOBURN - In a statement released over the weeks, the Woburn Kiwanis Club has said it has made the difficult decision to terminate its "Flag Day" celebration in June but do plan to host a similar event each year on the first Saturday of October.
"While we realize that a much anticipated tradition will end, we felt it is right for the club at this time," stated local attorney and Kiwanis Club member Mark Salvati.
"Without even considering the rise in cost, it had become difficult, if not impossible, to book a one- or two-day carnival," he continued
It was also noted there has also been a few issues in years past with spectators, some of whom were underage, drinking and causing problems at the event and putting an undue burden on the Woburn Police Department.
"We are a group of volunteers who are getting older without a lot of younger members joining to assist in a large undertaking such as Flag Day," the release noted.
"With a much earlier fireworks start and end time, we are hopeful that more children can enjoy the event and we hope to continue the tradition of food, bands and fireworks each October.
Kiwanis Club members ended by stating, "Thank you for all your past and future support."
This year Flag Day was observed nationally on Tuesday, June 14.
Flag Day, also called National Flag Day, in the United States, is a day honoring the national flag, as the holiday commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag.
