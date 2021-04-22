WOBURN - Citing traffic concerns, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen convinced her colleagues to pump-the-brakes on a tentative decision regarding an Indian specialty grocer’s proposed move to Washington Street.
During the council’s most recent regular meeting, the East Woburn official urged her peers to spend some extra time scrutinizing a special permit petition by APNA Bazar Inc. to open up an approximately 11,440 square foot grocery store adjacent to Washington Street’s Staples Store at 335 Washington St.
Mercer-Bruen, whose concerns were echoed by Alderman at-large Michael Concannon, is especially worried about the new business’ potential to create new sources of gridlock on Washington Street. Another particular concern surrounds potential left-hand turning movements out of the site. Under such a scenario, which already occurs today at a number of locations situated on the northbound side of Washington Street, customers would have to cut across as many as four lanes of traffic in order to depart the grocery store lot and travel towards Stoneham and Winchester.
“If you said to me you were going to put a supermarket anywhere on Washington Street from the residential end to the Reading line, it would cause me major heartburn,” said Mercer-Bruen. “Frankly, I don’t care what kind of food you’re selling, supermarkets create a lot of traffic.”
“I agree that Washington Street is one of the most dangerous streets in the City of Woburn,” Concannon also chimed in. “And if you take a left-hand turn out of this development, you’re crazy. Practically speaking, it’s a no right-hand turn out of that place… unless you’re a daredevil.
Ultimately, the City Council deferred to the neighborhood alderman’s judgement and referred the petition to its Special Permits Committee. The council also agreed to solicit a legal opinion from City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette regarding questions over whether the retail use is allowed in the underlying office park district.
Lastly, the city officials are asking City Engineer Jay Corey for an explanation of exactly how the city will spend a $10,000 mitigation payment, which according to the petitioner is to be slated towards upgrades of the traffic signal by Salem and Cedar Street.
The full council will continue its deliberations over the matter at its first meeting in May.
Traffic study shows minor effects
Representing Woburn’s Martignetti family, which owns the 3.38 acre Staples site, local attorney Joseph Tarby contended that APNA Bazar would be a good fit for the retail plaza, which also long housed a Comp USA store.
In 2016, a high-end lighting outlet was scheduled to move into one of three retail spaces situated within the approximate 52,000 square foot shopping plaza building, but that deal fizzled out.
According to Tarby, the new tenant, whose customer-base should frequent the store during non-peak office park hours, will not generate nearly as much traffic as a full-scale Stop & Shop or Market Bakset store. Suggesting the store be allowed to operate seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., the local lawyer also pointed out that there is plenty of parking within the existing 232-space lot.
Citing an analysis based upon a March of 2021 traffic study, Vanasse & Associates engineer Scott Thornton, also representing the petitioner, predicted the new grocery store would add no more than 85 hourly daytime trips to Washington Street.
During the Saturday midday peak, based upon what he classified as a worst-case traffic assessment, Thornton suggested that no more than 96 new traffic trips would be generated.
“In terms of the project itself, we assumed a worst-case scenario where this would generate traffic similar to a supermarket use,” said Thornton. “The proposed use is generally off-peak to the [surrounding office buildings in the area] and will have a minimum impact to existing [traffic] operations.”
