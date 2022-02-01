WOBURN - With the week-over-week tally in new COVID-19 cases slashed by more than half, Woburn’s top pandemic indicators plummeted in recent weeks both within local schools and across the broader community.
According to the latest community-level outbreak report from the Mass. Department of Public Health, the city recorded 317 new COVID-19 infections between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22. A week prior, the state had linked 722 new COVID-19 infections involving local residents.
Meanwhile, a separate report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Eduction (DESE) shows that the highly-infective “Omicron” variant of COVID-19 is beginning to burn itself out after spreading through school populations like wildfire for the better part of December.
According to the DESE data, which covers new infections involving district employees and students that were recorded between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, a total of 83 new cases were tied to Woburn Public Schools. Nine of those positive test results were traced back to school employees.
A week earlier, DESE indicated that 182 positive COVID-19 tests, including 17 linked to staff members, had been recorded in the district. During the height of the latest winter surge, which for the city’s school population happened between Dec. 23 and Jan. 12, some 519 students and 121 staff members confirmed they had recently tested positive for the viral contagion.
In regards to citywide COVID-19 statistics, the Omicron surge likely reached its peak sometime between Jan. 2 and Jan. 15, when state data shows key pandemic indicators reaching a crescendo.
Last Thursday’s DPH report, covering new cases recorded between Jan. 9 and Jan. 22, supports the likelihood that the worst of the latest surge is over. Specifically, Woburn’s case incidence rate, which had quintupled through December, plummeted by almost 150 points from 354.9 to 205.4.
The city’s positivity rate also dropped by nearly 4.8 percent to 18.82, per the latest DPH report. Woburn’s case positivity rate has now declined for two consecutive weeks.
Since the COVID-19 contagion first crossed over Woburn’s borders in March of 2020, a total of 9,446 residents have contracted the viral infection.
