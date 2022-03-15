WOBURN - The city has not yet gone out to bid on a school feasibility study that will form the basis of a long-term maintenance and capital investment plan for the district’s educational facilities.
During a recent school board gathering in the Joyce Middle School, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Robert Alconada detailed ongoing talks with City Purchasing Agent Orazio DeLuca about adding a completion deadline for the feasibility report.
According to Alconada, Orazio is also recommending that the school department break down the scope-of-services into four categories in case bid submissions exceed the $600,000 available to fund the substantial study.
By asking bidders to break down pricing for each category, the city will have more flexibility in responding to offers from architectural and engineering firms.
Lastly, school and city officials are trying to set out a timeline for the study team to visit local school assets.
“Mr. DeLuca has made a good point about having a defined period of study so we can get it done in two or three months,” said the assistant superintendent.
“We all agree to to do the assessments we’re asking for, it’s probably best they be done over the summer months when no students [and a minimal number of teachers are in the buildings],” Alconada added. “For the schools that have summer programming, we can have those [locations] done last.”
The district plans to use federal COVID-19 bailout funds to pay for the analysis, which will produce a prioritized list of equipment and preventative maintenance needs for Woburn’s oldest and newest school properties.
The push for the study comes the School Committee wrestles with what do do with shuttered facilities like the old Wyman School and as some of Woburn’s newer schools are now more than 20-years-old. City leaders are also eyeing one last school building project to house pupils at the Altavesta and Linscott Elementary Schools.
According to School Committee member Ellen Crowley, since the feasibility analysis will serve as the foundation for future capital investments, she’s eagerly awaiting the final report from the study team.
“If the public is interested in how we manage or assets and the ways we’re looking to improve them, this feasibility study will give us that roadmap,” said Crowley. “It’s very excited. This will be a huge thing for the City of Woburn.”
PFAS response
Also during the latest School Committee gathering, Resource and Capital Planning Subcommittee Chair Chris Kisiel explained the district will continue offering bottled water to pupils as the city formulates plans to remove a class of forever chemicals from the water supply.
According to Kisiel, because access to building water fountains had already been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Facilities Director David Dunkley intends to extend that restriction in response to the polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) issue.
“David Dunkley said bottled water is already being used because of COVID, so all water fountains had already been closed,” Kisiel explained.
PFAS are chemicals that are generally used to water proof products or create an anti-sticking or anti-staining effect on items such as pots and pans, carpets, and clothing. Today, PFAS are still commonly used in thousands of other consumer products that range from beauty cosmetics and shampoos to automotive cleaners, construction materials, and electronics.
Several years ago, federal agencies like the National Institute for Environmental Health Services and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began warning the pregnant women, infants, and immunocompromised populations could experience adverse health effects due to PFAS exposure.
Woburn has since 2016 been adhering to newer EPA standards that require drinking water samples to contain PFAS levels of no more than 70 parts per trillion (PPT). However, in April of 2021, a stricter 20 PPT threshold was instituted by the state of Massachusetts.
The city has now twice exceeded those PFAS concentration standards with two quarterly water samples measuring at 24 and 22 PPT.
Last month, Mayor Scott Galvin unveiled plans to spend roughly $17.6 million for a Horn Pond water treatment plant expansion that will enable the community to filter out virtually all PFAS contaminates from the local water supply.
WMHS vandalism
Kisiel also advised his colleagues that two WMHS bathrooms have been closed temporarily after students reported vandalized tissue and toilet paper containers and tipped over trash barrels at the prompting of a “TikTok” challenge.
According to the School Committee member, school maintenance workers, though majorly inconvenienced in having to cleanup the messes, say that no major damage resulted from the recent mischief.
“It was probably prompted by TikTok videos and has resulted in the closure of two bathrooms that are off the beaten path and not easily seen by staff,” Kisiel explained. “Any damage was taken care of by the vendors that supply tissue and napkins. They just replaced the holders at no cost.”
With more than 1 billion estimated users, TikTok is an extremely popular social media app that allows account holders to share short 15-second video clips on personal account feeds. Owned by a Chinese technology conglomerate, the social media app has proven especially popular amongst teens and young adults.
Previously the subject of controversy due to concerns about company data-sharing and privacy polices, the social media giant has in recent years been under fire due to alleged “challenge” campaigns which prompted users to “smack a teacher” and post a video of the confrontation.
