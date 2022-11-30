WOBURN - The City Council voiced their displeasure with Verizon’s increasing tendency to rely on private contractors to discuss permitting requests even though those third-party representatives lack negotiating authority.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, the council declined to take action on a request from the telecommunications company to install more than 900 linear feet of cabling from Montvale Avenue to the mixed-use Vale redevelopment at the old Atlantic Gelatin site off Hill Street by I-93.
The matter was ultimately continued until Dec. 6.
As explained by Pike Telecom representative Alexander Marrero, whose firm has been hired by Verizon to manage the project, the work involves the underground installation of 244 feet of fiber optic cabling from the vicinity of Sam Walker’s Tavern off of Rainin Road to the intersection of Montvale Avenue and Hill Street. The line will then be picked up and extended another 610 feet down Hill Street to the entrance into the Vale site.
The work will notably entail digging three-foot wide trenches underneath several area sidewalks, but Marrero claimed those pedestrian walkways would be restored post construction.
Though Public Works Director Jay Duran has repeatedly indicated he is fine with the work so long as underground conduits used to shield the fiber optic lines are conjoined with a nearly identical installation proposed by Comcast, the petition has now been continued at least four times since it was introduced to the council at their Sept. 20 meeting.
And while Verizon representative Anthony Marini wrote to Duran as recently as Oct. 27 to confirm that the lines will be installed in the same conduit as Comcast’s equipment, Marrero was unable to formally agree to that proposed permit stipulation at the latest council gathering.
“Are you authorized to represent and to commit [to permit conditions] on behalf of Verizon in regards to this matter?” City Council President Michael Concannon asked the consultant. “
“I’m not authorized to commit to anything, but I can take any concerns you have and forward them to Verizon,” Marerro responded.
Believing Verizon is causing unnecessary work delays by sending in middlemen to speak but not act on their behalf, various council members were less than pleased to be dealing with the in-person equivalent of an answering service.
“Based on what you just said, for us to state conditions and then have to wait for you to take it back to your people to hear from them whether the answer is yes or no, it just drags this project on and on and on,” vented frustrated Ward 6 Councilor Lou DiMambro. “That’s where I have a problem with utility companies, because by dragging it on, [they’re doing so] at a cost to the taxpayers, the contractors, and local developers. That doesn’t sit well with this council.”
“I”ll echo the sentiments of my colleague from North Woburn,” later commented Ward 4’s Joseph Demers, who tried to find a way to approve the permit based on the conditions proposed by Duran. “It’s bothersome when utilities are sending people here to represent them when they don’t have the ability to enter into negotiations.”
Given that the approval is being delayed until at least the start of December, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen suggested the elected officials consider attaching another condition that ensures any sidewalks disturbed by the project are fully restored to a brand new condition.
“We’ve spent an awful lot of money over there and I want to make sure things are put back properly,” the East Woburn official said.
Last spring and summer, the City Council similarly spent in an inordinate amount of time debating a Verizon request to install fewer than 50-feet of conduit across Montvale Avenue.
At the time, the council hinged the issuance of the grant-of-location permit to the removal of an unrelated double-pole in the South End. However, after learning that a third-party contractor technically lacked the authority to consent to that condition, the council spent at a portion of at least two other future meetings discussing the matter.
As a result of that discombobulated approval process, DiMambro proposed a formal sit-down with utility companies to discuss double poles and issues around communication with power, gas, and telecommunications service providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.