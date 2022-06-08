WOBURN - With local and national fuel and energy prices soaring to record highs, the City Council recently sought assurances about the city’s state-of-readiness for the potential economic repercussions of the phenomenon.
During a recent special budget meeting in City Hall, when Mayor Scott Galvin unveiled his proposed $175 million spending plan for fiscal year (FY) 2023, the potential fallout from inflationary pressures was cited by several councilors as a growing concern.
Worried about the direct financial implications of rising electricity, heating and cooling, and gasoline/diesel expenses, Ward 6’s Lou DiMambro cited at least one worrisome projection that suggests heating oil/diesel could end up costing as much as $7.60 a gallon this winter.
According to Galvin, the city will be insulated from such pricing blowouts for most of FY’23, as the community has locked in vehicle fuel deliveries at a rate of $3.63 a gallon.
The mayor, who consulted with various City Hall financial managers and Woburn’s purchasing agent before accepting that offer, admitted to being somewhat nervous at the time - as the existing city contract priced fuel at $2.23 a gallon.
“In working with the financial departments, we were able to go out to bid in February to lock in a price of $3.63. At the time, it was kind of disappointing, because we were looking at [much lower unit costs]. It’s significantly lower than what’s out there on the street now, and by the looks of things, [fuel costs] might get worse,” Galvin explained
“In terms of natural gas, we also locked in a very good pricing prior to the escalation we’re seeing. It’s about 70 percent lower than what’s out there right now,” furthered the mayor, who added that new natural gas procurement contract is valid through April of 2023.
The city’s sole potential liability revolves around electricity bills, as the community’s existing contract is set to expire soon. According to the mayor, he is hoping the city’s efforts to install LED lighting and implement other efficiencies will help mitigate the impact of higher costs.
Galvin also forewarned that the energy crisis - should it linger much longer - will also have an outsized and direct effect upon construction material pricing and petroleum-based products like asphalt. Already, many area communities are seeing dramatic escalations in contractor bids and existing building projects due to inflationary pressures.
“If it does linger much longer into [the new fiscal year], inflation will effect the prices of construction materials. A lot of our current water projects could be impacted by that, so we’ll be watching [inflation trends] closely,” said Galvin.
Quick to credit Galvin for his foresight in locking in energy contracts early, Ward 7’s Charles Viola and Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately worried about whether the city could indirectly be hurt by the crisis in the form of an economic downturn or a renewed push towards remote working.
Along similar lines, Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers also worried about whether Woburn’s meal tax revenues, which have finally recovered from the COVID-19 downtown, could again spiral lower as citizens cut back on everyday expenses.
Also referencing remote working trends, the Central Square area questioned whether hotel and motel tax income - which has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels - will rebound this year hoped.
“The hotel taxes are still down significantly from where we were before [the arrival of COVID-19],” Galvin acknowledged.
In terms of Viola and Gately’s concerns about a potential loss of real-estate taxes due to a rise in abatement applications - which would be filed by area landlords struggling to find new office tenants - the mayor pointed out that the city has set aside $2 million to cover such tax discounts in FY’23.
“The deadline for filing abatements has gone by, so I think we’re in pretty good shape [right now],” the mayor added.
Galvin later advised the council that the city’s chief appraiser would be best suited to answer any further inquiries about commercial real-estate market trends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.