WOBURN - After being twice rebuked by abutters over previous housing pitches, a South End landowner intends to move ahead with a zoning-complaint and mixed-use redevelopment of vacant land by Garfield Avenue and the Winchester line.
During a meeting on Tuesday night in City Hall, the Planning Board sanctioned an approval-not-required (ANR) subdivision plan that combines a 2.01-acre industrial parcel by Medford Street with a Belmont Street area parcel in a residential district.
The land, which has considerable frontage on Garfield Avenue, was previously the subject of two housing redevelopment proposals that were largely rejected by area abutters in the winter 2017 and again in the summer of 2018.
According to Planning Director Tina Cassidy, the ANR proposal involves various other smaller land holdings from the petitioner, listed as Winchester-based Sports Management Services LLC.
"This is a plan that consolidates lots. There are three lots with a combined area of 229,806 square feet, and there are some minor parcels along the Winchester and Woburn line that are also involved," Cassidy explained on Tuesday night.
"This ANR combines all of those into one lot, and it more than meets the 100-foot frontage requirement for the [industrial] IG zoning district," added the planning director.
The planners, who routinely endorse ANR plans after certifying they meet the city's basic subdivision standards, unanimously approved the petition without discussion this week.
Reached by telephone after Tuesday night's meeting, Arlington resident Thomas Kozlowski, who manages Sports Management Services Inc., explained Tuesday night's petition was the first step in moving ahead with a zoning-compliant redevelopment of the South End properties.
According to the local businessman, who also owns the nearby Winchester Indoor Tennis Club off of East Street, he will likely soon introduce a proposal to erect a few houses and a multi-unit industrial building that will function as a contractor's garage.
The industrial use will likely be similar to another area garage facility adjacent to Bill & Bob's restaurant off of Main Street, while the construction of as many as three houses is also planned. The landowner is still working with his design team to finalize the concept plan, which has to take into account the difficult topography of the hilly and forested site.
"We still don't have a definitive plan together. There's a slope there, so we have to try out different building envelopes to see what [works best]. What we're trying to do is site an industrial garage [complex]," he explained. "We're also looking at the question of whether we can fit in single-family [houses] or a combination of [single and two-families]."
The mixed-use redevelopment is being explored nearly two full years after the area businessman introduced a controversial proposal to rezone the entire area into an R3 district to facilitate the construction of a 24-unit condominium complex with below-grade garage parking.
After that proposal was widely rejected by residential abutters, who listed a litany of traffic and drainage concerns, Kozlowksi returned to the City Council in the spring of 2018 with an alternative plan for a 7-lot subdivision.
Under that second pitch, the landowner asked to rezone a larger two-acre industrial lot into an R2 or two-family district. In doing so, the developer hoped to combine that site with another 1.11-acre parcel by Belmont Street — which is already in an R2 district — and erect three two-family houses and four single-family dwellings.
Over the objections of various neighbors, the City Council negotiated a covenant deal which would have restricted access to that 7-lot subdivision to a single entrance off of Garfield Avenue. The compromise was intended to address neighborhood concerns that a paper street at the rear of the industrial parcel would be utilized to create a new connection between Medford and Arlington Streets.
In the face of a public outcry, the landowner withdrew the second petition in Aug. of 2018. At the time, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the tennis club owner, indicated his client planned to investigate a zoning-compliant project that would entail the construction of three homes and a 12,400 square foot commercial building.
According to Kozlowski, though he still feels his previous housing projects would have been better for the neighborhood, he hopes area abutters are satisfied with his latest proposal.
"We've been hanging onto this thing for a long-time, so we'd like to get it started. I'd like to just build something up there, have it look nice, and hopefully have everybody be happy," he concluded.
