WOBURN - The City Council recently granted Woburn Villages developer Edens LLC permission to construct a covered outdoor dining area outside of the mixed-use project’s apartment building.
In a unanimous decision that is essentially an extension a previous minor special permit modification approval from March of 2020, the council clarified that Caffe Nero, a coffee and sandwich shop, can create an outdoor seating area covered by a canopy outside the Mishawum Road site’s 350-unit apartment complex.
According to Burlington attorney Mark Vaughan, representing the petitioner, the new tenant is taking over a 2,155 square foot commercial space situated on the ground floor of the residential building.
“This is consistent with another minor plan amendment we submitted previously. If you recall, there were certain outdoor patio areas [spaced across the site] that had been approved by the council. On that plan, we neglected to include the Avalon Bay building,” explained Vaughan.
In total, there are six such retail spaces clustered together by one corner of the Avalon Bay apartment community, which sits by the corner of the DSW Designer Shoe store.
DSW, along with Market Basket and several TJ Maxx brand retail outlets, is one of the core anchor tenants standing in a strip-mall orientation by the Commerce Way entrance into the 25-acre redevelopment.
Back in March of 2020, the council classified as a minor design revision a similar request to allow for canopies to be erected at seven outdoor market spaces, including at the Surf Seafood, Tavern at the Square, Panera Bread, Cava, and Shake Shack storefronts.
Per that vote, the developer, who included the outdoor seating in the project’s original parking calculations, is allowed to enclose some of those spaces with glass paneling on a seasonal basis.
According to Vaughan, in light of that previous approval, his client is wiling to agree to a similar condition that should Caffe Nero opt to shield diners from the elements, the enclosure may not be constructed of cheap plastic or fabric materials.
Members of the City Council lodged no objections or concerns about the latest special permit changes. Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the Woburn Mall redevelopment, did take the time to publicly thank Edens officials for following through with all of their promises in regards to the project, which broke ground in 2019.
“I want to thank you guys for building exactly what you said you were going to build. Often times, we see a project on plans and it doesn’t translate. This time it did,” she said.
Before the council acted on the petition, Vaughan also advised the council that Edens officials will be erecting an outdoor fire pit in a green space situated by the Tavern on the Green and Surf Seafood restaurants, which sits almost directly across the street from the new coffee shop.
According to the Burlington lawyer, though the council had been previously appraised about the fire pit, his client had not provided the city plans showing the precise location of amenity.
