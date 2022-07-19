WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin recently asked the council to transfer around $4.2 million from the stabilization account to fund his capital improvements plan (CIP) budget for FY’23.
In a July 7 memo to the council, the mayor explained that his capital investments plan for the current fiscal year ties into a larger five-year CIP that calls for around $89.6 million in infrastructure investments between now and FY’27. Notably, that approximate $90 million figure does not include tens of millions of dollars in state and federal funding that will also be used to fund a number of projects during the same timeframe.
The City Council will consider the the so-called “pay-as-you-go” capital plan for FY’23 this Tuesday night during a regularly scheduled meeting that will begin at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall. If approved, the $4.2 million pay-as-you-go capital spending plan for this fiscal year will be the largest authorized during Galvin’s tenure.
Assuming the council takes the same approach to the CIP as they have in years past, the elected officials are almost certain to refer the matter to the Finance Committee for additional scrutiny.
Over the long-term, the city’s most massive investment under the five-year plan will be in its water system as local leaders look to spend $20 million to add PFAS removal capabilities to Woburn’s Horn Pond water treatment center.
With the mayor eyeing the use of $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) or COVID bailout funds to cover the cost of designing the new PFAS treatment plant and an associated reconstruction of Well B, none of the stabilization fund money that is currently being sought by the mayor for FY’23 is needed for the PFAS treatment project.
“The final design will be completed by April of 2023 and construction of the PFAS treatment plant should be finished by December of 2024 (approximately 17 months),” said Galvin of the $20 million undertaking. “We anticipate three sources of funding, including $ 2 million in ARPA funds, $2 million in grant funding and $16 million in SRF loan funding.”
“This substantial capital expenditure will result in a water rate increase in FY 24,” he also advised the City Council in his recent memo.
Other major water system improvement projects included in the revised CIP for FY’23 through FY’27 include plans to invest $4 million towards water main relining work and maintenance, $1 million for the reconstruction of Well A-2, and some $7.87 million in spending to remove sources of stormwater and groundwater inflows and infiltration into the community’s sewer systems.
Another major capital initiative listed in the mayor’s revised CIP involves the proposed $16.7 million redesign of downtown Woburn.
The expansive $16.7 million improvement project is rooted in a 2017 proposal by Woburn’s Redevelopment Authority (WRA) to reconfigure the busy crossroads around the Woburn Common by City Hall, the historic Pleasant Street Library, and popular restaurants and shops clustered around Woburn Center’s ‘Busy Bend’.
State officials from the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT), who consider the downtown overhaul a major priority and have already committed millions of dollars in funding towards the improvement plan, are still working with the city towards a final project design.
At a minimum, the undertaking is expected to include:
• New cycling amenities, including the potential addition of full bicycle lanes along the shoulders of Main Street;
• The installation of new traffic signals;
• A safer travel configuration for vehicles traveling around the Woburn Common;
• The addition of new concrete sidewalks with ADA-complaint ramps and granite curbing;
• New streetscape amenities to beautify the landscape around the downtown commercial hub;
• And parking changes that could include new time restrictions, the addition of extra spaces, or the removal of public parking to allow for expanded MBTA access and pedestrian walkways.
“This project will improve safety and traffic circulation and make the downtown more pedestrian friendly. I have also included $350,000 in FY 24 for engineering design fees to move this project to Part B of the 25% design phase,” the mayor advised the council in his July 7 memo.
Besides the downtown redesign, the updated capital plan also envisions the city spending around $11.4 million over the next five years to repave local roadways and replace aging sidewalks.
The mayor’s vision for the city’s infrastructure also includes substantial investments in Woburn’s public parks, recreational areas, and conservation spaces. Most of the money being spent on a multitude of conservation projects, such as the repurposing of the Hurld School site into a new passive park, are being entirely funded through state and federal grants.
“There are a number of projects aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change and improving our resiliency. These include the Shaker Glen project, the Horn Pond fish ladder and the Hurld Park site. Design funding for each project has been provided by grants, including $236,000 for Shaker Glen, $183,000 for the fish ladder and $735,000 for Hurld Park. In addition, the city has received grant funding for the construction of the fish ladder in the amount of $900,000 and for Shaker Glen totaling $2,000,000 in FY 24,” the mayor explained to the council.
“In addition, we have included funds to resurface the Green Street basketball courts, to resurface the street hockey rink at Leland Park and for new improved lighting at Leland. There is also
funding to begin planning for the city’s first skateboard park,” he adds.
Another major initiative includes the conversion of the old Green Street pool site into a splash park with new restroom facilities. The city will combine $650,000 of its own funding with a state grant of $400,000 to pay for that project over the coming years.
The city is also hoping to steer $125,000 in local funding towards a new playground at Ferullo Field. Woburn is reportedly in-line to receive a matching $125,000 state earmark for the project.
Since first being sworn in as the city’s top executive in 2010, Galvin has regularly sought mid-year appropriations, outside of the annual operating budget, to address citywide capital needs.
In contrast to more significant multi-million dollar infrastructure and building projects, such as the new Hurld-Wyman School or the construction of the new fire department headquarters, Galvin generally relies upon stabilization accounts and reserve funding sources such as free cash to cover the costs of those less expensive capital appropriations.
The annual pay-as-you-go capital spending plans have usually ranged between $2 to $4 million. Last year, the City Council approved a pay-as-you-go capital budget of $3.7 million.
In 2018, the council approved a $4.1 million pay-as-you-go capital budget — which was until this summer the largest-ever sought during Galvin’s tenure.
