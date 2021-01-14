WOBURN - Still awaiting supplemental filings on the installations' technical details, the City Council recently continued a public hearing regarding a trio of proposed solar carports off Olympia Avenue.
During their most recent gathering, held virtually through video-conferencing service Zoom, the aldermen voted unanimously to revisit on Feb. 2 a petition from Woburn-based Nardone Electrical Corp. to erect three solar-mounted canopies over its parking lots at 160 Olympia Avenue.
According to Boston attorney Shaun Briere, who requested the public hearing more than a week in advance of the recent gathering, his client was on the verge of finalizing and submitting new documentation that describes the technical specifications of the project.
The council, referencing correspondence from City Hall's engineering department, first requested the submission of additional paperwork when the public hearing on the matter was first opened last month.
"Just a quite update: The plans have been updated in response to the comments from the last meeting. We expect we will be submitting those to the council in a final package this week," said Briere in elaborating on his written request for a continuance.
Situated towards the Rumford Park Avenue and Mishawum Road side of Olympia Avenue, Nardone Electrical's headquarters sits at the edge of an industrial zone by the old 99 Restaurant headquarters building.
Though sandwiched between various other warehouses on State Street and the Woburn Foreign Auto Parts building that borders Wildwood Avenue, the 1.65-acre property also serves as a transition property as Olympia Avenue opens up into a residential neighborhood.
According to Briere, none of the new carports will be visible from the property's frontage along Olympia Road, as the installations will be erected in a side storage yard area and parking lots that face towards Salem Street.
So far, the City Council has had nothing but good things to say about the proposed layout of the three carports, which are designed to look like they are an extension of the main building. In total, the green energy installation will be capable of generating 74 kilowatts of electricity in ideal weather conditions.
"Visually, they'll [look like] they're attached to the building, but in actuality, they won't be," the attorney said last month, when he added that the edges of the free-standing canopies will come within six-inches of the two-story structure.
