WOBURN - The city’s COVID-19 metrics ratcheted up for the ninth consecutive week as local school officials in recent days again recorded dozens of new cases across the district, according to the latest state pandemic reports.
According to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Woburn confirmed a total of 257 COVID-19 cases amongst the community at large during the first two weeks of May.
Meanwhile, the school department continues to deal with a dramatic jump in infections involving school populations, with the latest data from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) indicating 89 cases were identified just last week alone. At least 17 of the latest school cases involved adult workers.
A week prior, when DESE released data on confirmed school-related infections between May 5 and May 11, local officials reported that a total of 79 students and staffers had tested positive for the viral contagion.
Since mid April, at least 67 school staffers have been forced into state mandated quarantines due to COVID-19. During that same timeframe, according to DESE data, 263 students enrolled in Woburn Public Schools have also tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.
Because state officials several months ago relaxed minimum isolation and quarantine periods, which have essentially been cut in-half from 10 to 5 days, the district is better positioned to absorb the temporary loss of classroom teachers and other personnel due to the pandemic.
According to a weekly school-specific pandemic report compiled by city officials, WMHS is the site of the district’s largest pocket of COVID-19 infections with 19 active cases. The Kennedy Middle School and Linscott and Reeves Elementary Schools also each have recently confirmed at least 10 cases involving students.
The Goodyear Elementary School has just one recently confirmed case, while the Altavesta and Hurld-Wyman Schools also have fewer than five cases each.
In a report that doesn’t include most of the latest school cases, DESE says in terms of community-wide metrics, the severity of Woburn’s COVID-19 outbreak essentially tread sideways between May 8 and May 14.
Specifically, the city’s case positivity rate nudged slightly upwards from 8.21 to 8.45 percent, while Woburn’s average daily incidence rate climbed from 41.5 to 44.2.
When compared to its smaller neighbors, Woburn has generally fared better than surrounding communities during the unexpected late spring surge in COVID-19 cases that began in the middle of March.
For example, Reading’s case positivity rate, after bursting into the double digits in the beginning of May, now stands at over 13 percent, while neighboring Stoneham’s case positivity rate was pegged by state officials late last week at 12.21 percent. Both neighboring town’s case incidence rates are also at least 13 points higher than Woburn’s 44.2 measurement.
Winchester, Wilmington, and Tewksbury also have positivity rates of at least 9.3 percent, while Wakefield’s rate now stands at 11.42 percent.
Since Woburn recorded its first COVID-19 case in the early spring of 2020, at least 10,581 residents have tested positive for the contagion, according to DPH data.
After the entire state this winter survived the worst surge in COVID-19 cases since the arrival of the viral pathogen, many had expected to see pandemic metrics dive to near non-detectable levels with the arrival of warmer weather.
However, instead of nearly vanishing from local communities as it has for the past two seasons, the contagion appears to be regaining footholds in local communities across the state as summer draws near.
The phenomenon has led to renewed calls for mask mandates and the reimplementation other prevention protocols relied upon by health experts over the past two years. So far, Mass. Governor Charles Baker, pointing out that local hospitals are not seeing related increases in patients suffering from serious COVID-19 illnesses, has resisted that course-of-action.
