WOBURN - With a total of 43 residents testing positive for COVID-19 during the first week of October, the city’s outbreak metrics remain subdued so far this fall.
According to the latest report from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the city’s 14-day average incidence rate and positivity indicators climbed slightly on a week-to-week basis, but those figures nonetheless sit comfortably below the highs measured over the summer months.
Specifically, based on DPH’s Oct. 13 data release, the city’s incidence rate essentially remained flat at 16.6 after being measured at 16.4 a week earlier. Woburn’s positivity rate climbed at a steeper pace from 7.11 to 7.65 percent during that same timeframe.
In a phenomenon that has occurred repeatedly since last March, Woburn’s positivity rate rose per the latest report even though the city did not see any meaningful spike in new infections. Suggesting the weekly calculation is somehow being effected by citizens’ changed preference for rapid antigen tests, the positivity rate also rose as 87 fewer city residents turned up for official testing at state-run sites - which rely upon traditional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits - between Sept. 25 and Oct. 8.
For most of July and August, Woburn’s case incidence rate hovered between a range of 17 and 22. By Sept. 10, that figure declined to a summer low of 11.5 before floating back up to 20.8 as of Sept. 24.
Earlier this spring, Woburn’s COVID-19 metrics began lagging behind those of smaller regional neighbors. Those occurrences broke patterns that had existed since the start of the pandemic, as Woburn’s pandemic indicators tended to lead the way as outbreaks either deepened or dissipated across the state.
As of today, Woburn’s current 16.6 case incidence rate sits on the lower end of the spectrum, when compared to the measurements across the region. Tewksbury presently has the unfortunate distinction of having the highest regional incidence rate at 23, while Wakefield’s 19.5 level is the second-highest rate.
Reading and Stoneham have incidence rates 18.2 and 17.2, respectively.
Neighbors with incidence rates that are below Woburn’s include Wilmington, which has a regional low reading of 11.6. Burlington and Winchester have current incidence rates of about 15.5.
Over the course of the latest DPH surveillance window, which ran from Sept. 25 to Oct. 8, Woburn confirmed a total of 95 new COVID-19 cases. To date, according to the state, some 11,884 city residents have contracted the viral illness since Woburn recorded its first case in the spring of 2020.
