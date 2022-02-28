AT A RECENT CEREMONY AT CITY HALL, now retired Woburn Veterans Agent Larry Guiseppe (right) was honored along with his Administrative Assistant Donna Kashian who is also retiring. A small gathering was held at City Hall to honor the two. Also recently, Guiseppe was honored by the City Council which endorsed a Resolve for his efforts leading the veterans office the last 12 years. At the same meeting, the late Woburn Police Chief Philip Mahoney was remembered through a tribute from former Police Chief and current Councilor at Large, Robert Ferullo. (JoeBrownPhotos.com)