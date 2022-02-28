WOBURN - At its most recent meeting, the City Council paused on two ocassions - once to remember the late Woburn Police Chief Phiilip Mahoney who passed away earlier this month and then once later in the meeting to wish well to outgoing Veterans Servce Agent Larry Guiseppe who technically retired the day before the meeting.
Former Woburn Police Chief and now Councilor at Large Robert Ferullo offered the tribute to Mahoney.
Ferullo took over as chief upon Mahoney's retirement, before he too retired.
Ferullo ended by requesting a moment of silence for "my friend, mentor and role model and a proud adopted son of the city of Woburn, Chief Philip L. Mahoney."
"During his tenure he strongly believed that his role and mission were intertwined, to being that person who was here to help. Help is that which Chief Mahoney did in every aspect of his profession and life," said Ferullo.
"Phil's life was always to serve and protect, and it knew no limits. If there was anything he could do, that was in his power, be it protecting our city to serving each individual Woburnite, it was done with all the integrity, attention and honor, it deserved."
Ferullo said Chief Mahoney was a graduate of Waltham High School along with the Class of 1964, served in the United States Navy in the Vietnam war and settled in Woburn upon his return.
Appointed to the Woburn Police Department in 1970 as a patrolman, Mahoney rose quickly through the ranks of the Woburn Police Department being appointed Sergeant in 1977, Lieutenant in 1980 and Chief in 1986. He served the city of Woburn for forty-one years, the last twenty-five years as Chief.
"it was my honor and privilege to serve under his command for 31 of those years until I was appointed to succeed him as chief of police in the fall of 2011," Feruulo said.
"I ask tonight, for a moment of silence for my friend, mentor and role model and a proud adopted son of the city of Woburn, Chief Philip L. Mahoney," Ferullo concluded.
Honoring Guiseppe
Ward 7 Alderman Charles Viola took on the task of drafting the resolve honoring Woburn Veteran's Agent Larry Guiseppe who technically retired Monday, Feb. 14 after 12 years of service to the city's veterans.
According to the resolve read by Viola, "Larry has always gone above and beyond to ensure that all veterans in which he encounters were provided assistance, support, and outreach, including veterans of Woburn and across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
The resolve concludes, 'The City Council of the City of Woburn hereby recognizes the exemplary and distinguished career of Woburn Veterans Agent Larry Guiseppe and his contributions in improving the quality of life for veterans in the City of Woburn and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, thanks him for his service to the city and country, and extends the best wishes of the community for a long, happy, and well-deserved retirement."
Viola and the resolve noted Guiseppe's availability even through the worldwide pandemic encountered over the last two years.
"Larry made sure he was always available to help out veterans and was able to provide support, assistance, and outreach to veterans in need during uncertain and daunting times," the resolve stated.
Guiseppe is a lifelong Woburn resident of Woburn who upon graduation from Woburn High School in 1968 enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, in which he served a two-and-a-half-year tour in Vietnam with “M” Company, 3rd Battalion, 26th Marines and was wounded by an enemy grenade during his service.
He was honorably discharged in 1971 as a decorated veteran and has been awarded the Purple Heart, Presidential Citation, Cross of Gallantry, Combat Action Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal."
The resolve recognized Guiseppe as an integral member and organized the “Friends of Woburn Veterans” which organizes and plans the annual Veteran’s Day program and parade in the City of Woburn; and a member of the George A. Campbell American Legion Post 101.
He is also a lifetime member, Quarter Master, and past Commander of the VFW Post 543 in Woburn, a member of the Marine Corp. League of Woburn, and also an integral member of the United Veterans Council.
Guiseppe is the husband of Patricia, proud father of Lauren and Lindsay, and devoted grandfather to Nicholas, Catherine, and Victoria.
Through its vote to adopt the resolved, the City Council thanked Guiseppe ffor his service to the city and country and extended the best wishes of the community for a long, happy, and well-deserved retirement.
City Council President Michael Concannon following the vote to adopt the resolved noted Guiseppe has agreed to stay on to help out in the office until a replacement is found.
"The mayor has asked you to stick around for a little while longer until a replacement, if such a person exists, can be found," Concannon said. "We appreciate that you are willing to stick around and help … no surprise there."
