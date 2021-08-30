WOBURN - The vacant Waxy O’Connor’s in East Woburn near Rte.I-93 has been vacant for several years but the site will now have a new tenant with the King of Cool LLC, dba Lucy’s American Tavern.
The Woburn License Commission at last night’s meeting gave approval 3-0 to have a new, Boston-orientated restaurant take the established restaurant site.
The restaurant is attached to the Best Western Plus hotel complex and is highly visible from Montvale Avenue, just west of I-93. A principal in the firm, Julian Bolger, has appeared at both the April and August meetings of the Woburn License Commission and has been give a warm reception on both occasions with many well-wishes in the venture.
The 3-0 vote in August was for both the liquor license and the Common Victualer’s license.
“We’re one to ten weeks away,” said Bolger, who didn’t discount an even longer opening date.
At the April meeting, Bolger, who has a Boston address, was accompanied by Shawn Ahern of Everett and Patrick Dillon of Woburn. All three have worked together for 10-plus years.
Bolger pointed out they have all been interested in this location for a long time. He said they have a lease. He said they want to run a family-oriented restaurant.
Also, he said they will blend nicely with the existing businesses in the area. He said they are excited about the opportunity to come to Woburn.
Dillon also said he is a lifelong resident of Woburn and he has always dreamed of doing business in the city. He said he has been going to that location for a long time and it is a great spot. He said they intend to become heavily involved in the community and their goal is to create a laid-back, family-oriented restaurant where people can feel comfortable.
On the question about entertainment like the old Waxy’s site, Dillon said the Lucy’s restaurant in Dorchester offered entertainment before the pandemic. Commissioner Gilgun said the restaurant is in a great location.
License Commission Chairman Thomas Skeffington said over the last three or four months he spoke seven or eight times with Bolger. He said he has been a complete professional and had never seen anyone work as hard for a site. He said the commission knows the history of the premises, smiled and said “Mr. Bolger has done yeoman’s work to make this work.” He said one of the first things Bolger told him is there will be language in the lease that protects the city from the issues that have occurred there in the past.
Skeffington reported in April there is language in the lease that will require the tenant to pay any outstanding taxes plus 10 percent. He said he has gotten seven or eight phone calls from people who have gone to Lucy’s and remarked how well it is run.
Capt. John Murphy, the Woburn PD iaiso with the commission, said he hopes the city and Lucy’s can have a good relationship. He said the city is due for a good tenant there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.