WOBURN - Able to incorporate the Conservation Commission’s feedback on the plan into the special permit conditions, the City Council recently sanctioned Cummings Properties’ plan to tack a 5,000 square foot addition onto a Cabot Road warehouse building.
During the elected officials’ latest gathering in City Hall last week, Cummings Properties senior architect Michael Aveni explained the developer had received an order of conditions from the conservation board. Aveni would later tell the council his company would have no issue complying with those directives.
“When I was here last, I presented a project of a small addition at 35 Cabot Rd. We left that meeting thinking we needed the Conservation Commission to approve the project [before you would act],” the designer said. “We have gotten a list of conditions and there’s nothing earth-shattering there.”
Situated at the end of Cabot Road off of Commerce Way, the approximate 3.7 acre property sits in the middle of an industrial and commercial district that runs parallel to Commerce Way and portions of the Aberjona River.
The existing 58,000 square foot building, erected back in 1984, is currently being used by a handful of office and research and development (R&D) users.
In November, Cummings Properties leasing manager John Halsey explained the new addition would be added to the northeast corner of the single-story structure.
Though that corner of the property does sit closest to a wetlands area that feeds into the Aberjona River, the commercial real-estate management company plans to bolster the property’s drainage system by adding silt and oil treatment capabilities.
The only other person to speak during the latest public hearing, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the Commerce Way corridor, thanked Cummings Properties official’s for waiting for the Conservation Commission process to play out.
“Thank you for your patience in waiting for the Conservation Commission, because that was the right thing to do. I have no problem moving forward with this tonight,” said Mercer-Bruen, who moved to attach the order of conditions to the special permit terms.
