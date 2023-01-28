WOBURN - Demanding city negotiators immediately come forward with acceptable contract terms, the Woburn Teachers’ Association (WTA) yesterday afternoon voted overwhelmingly to go on strike beginning Monday.
With Mayor Scott Galvin and the local School Committee decrying the threatened action as “illegal, disruptive, and unnecessary”, WTA President Barbara Locke insists the city’s educators invoked the nuclear option of negotiation tactics only after exhausting all other reasonable means to break through a prolonged negotiation impasse.
As Locke explained, per Friday’s vote - which was symbolically taken by the 550 union member as they stood within the bowling alley lanes of Woburn Center’s Bowladrome - the labor strike will begin on Monday morning unless a breakthrough in the stalled contract talks occurs over the weekend.
If teachers do in fact follow through with the threat, the strike would reportedly be the first in Woburn since the tumultuous 1970s.
“With 99% in favor, Woburn educators authorized a strike to start on Monday, Jan. 30 unless a tentative agreement can be reached,” the union leader explained in a social media post yesterday.
“We do not take our decision to strike lightly, and believe that we have exhausted all other options. In fact, there is no other path forward. We implore Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee to help us complete construction of a contract reflecting the quality of Woburn Public Schools and its educators,” Locke added.
School officials, who caught wind of the potential strike at the outset of this week and on Tuesday formally asked the state’s Dept. of Labor Relations to intervene, have not yet explained how the district would respond to a work stoppage.
However, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley is reportedly putting together a list of resources for families to consider when “making alternative arrangements”.
In a prepared statement issued after the WTA vote, Galvin and the School Committee denounced the decision to strike, but expressed a willingness to continue contract talks. At least one negotiation session between both sides is reportedly scheduled for Sunday morning.
"Please know that the Committee respects the tremendous effort, talent, and dedication of our teachers, but a strike is both illegal and counterproductive. The Committee remains firmly committed to bargaining in good faith with the WTA and working toward a resolution that is fair to all stakeholders and ensures high-quality education for the students of Woburn. Illegal work stoppages do not help either party in achieving that goal,” the city officials stated on a prepared statement issued last night.
The WTA’s last multi-year contract expired in Aug. of 2021. Both sides reportedly reached a tentative deal on a new accord last October, but the union’s rank-and-file members rejected the offer during a subsequent ratification vote. Over the past year, the mayor has reached new three-year contract terms with a number of Woburn’s other employee unions - including those representing City Hall staffers and managers, public works, cemetery, and parks department workers, and local firefighters.
City officials say their most recent contract offer was extended to WTA’s leadership on Jan. 18, but they have been unable in recent weeks to sit down with union officials to discuss the offer.
"The latest proposal made by the Committee on Jan. 18 is a fair and highly competitive offer that allows for reduced class sizes, additional collaborative professional development, increased instructional time for students, and a generous wage increase that is in addition to the step increases that approximately 50% of our staff received at the start of this school year,” said local officials in a prepared statement on Friday.
“The WTA has yet to meet with the Committee to respond to this proposal even though the Committee proposed multiple times to meet this past week. We are currently looking to schedule a meeting with the WTA this Sunday morning,” the School Committee added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.