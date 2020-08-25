WOBURN - After the council earlier this summer questioned whether the proposal met zoning criteria, electric car-maker Telsa Inc. recently agreed to resubmit plans to install vehicle-charging stations at a Commerce Way department store.
Durng one of the latest gatherings of the City Council, Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco explained that the California-based company can expect a first reading on the new petition at the aldermen's Sept. 8 gathering.
The scheduling matter was brought up after Tesla representative Ed Noseworthy explained his client had withdrawn and refilled a special permit application to install a multiple-vehicle charging station near the fringes Target's expansive parking field at 101 Commerce Way.
"Per counsel's guidance, we have submitted a request modification to the special permit [you first saw in May. I'm happy to answer any questions you have," said Noseworthy.
Following an initial public hearing on the petition in June, the council referred the original Tesla petition to its Special Permits Committee after questions arose as to whether the facility fit the definition of an accessory use.
Saying the Woburn Target store is a particularly attractive site due to its proximity to two major highways — the Commerce Way property is situated directly off of I-93 by Anderson Regional Transportation Center — Noseworthy described the proposal as pretty innocuous in that 14 plug-in stations were being proposed for the rear of the store lot.
The installation itself would require the a connection to Eversource's infrastructure off Commerce Way, where a trenched conduit would be run to a pad-mounted AC to DC transformer and charger cabinets. That equipment would then be connected to 12 newly installed Tesla charging posts and two dual-charge posts.
"Our goal is to make charging ubiquitous [through arrangements with businesses like Target] and simple to fit into everybody's daily lives," said Noseworthy, who described the amenity as perfect for shoppers who planned on heading into the store to run errands. "You can shop, grab a coffee or snack, and charge conveniently."
Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the Target shopping plaza, agreed the installation was unlikely to cause major traffic or parking issues. However, she did wonder why the electric charging stations, which could be used by any Tesla car owner, aren't considered akin to placing a petroleum station outside of the department store.
The East Woburn official's concerns were based off of similar questions being posed by the building commissioner, who suggested that the use could be considered as a stand-alone operation — as opposed to an accessory use aimed at further supporting Target's main retail business operation.
"For the most part, I think this is a relatively clean use that doesn't have much of an impact. But there have been some concerns expressed by the building commissioner. Can you explain how this is an accessory use?" she asked.
"These charging stations are essentially like a gas station [for electric cars]. I'd like to understand how you'd hand traffic flow. It's a big, big parking lot there, but it's also a very busy area," she added, pointing out that a Starbucks, as well as several other businesses, are accessed through the same entrance off Commerce Way.
According to Tesla officials, though the electric charging stations do serve as "fueling" areas, the comparison with traditional gas stations ends there due to the length of time needed to serve each customer.
Specifically, the petitioners' representatives responded, unlike a gas station, which has a quick turnover rate, each Tesla car owner would need to stay at the Target department store for at least a half-hour to sufficiently restore battery power.
Given those recharging specs, Target officials say rather than individuals traveling out of their way to head to the parking area, its most likely customers already heading to the store to shop will benefit from the added amenity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.