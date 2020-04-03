WOBURN -- In the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Scott Galvin shares that the City of Woburn has rallied together to promote community and wellness.
"It's a tough situation, but we're working through it," Mayor Galvin said. "We have great people in the City. I can't stress enough how proud I am of the police department, fire department, DPW and all the city workers for stepping up and keeping things going."
Woburn's City Council recently approved funding to give approximately 700 laptops to students without access to technology. The laptops allow students to access remote learning opportunities while school facilities remain closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City additionally started a meal program to ensure students still have access to breakfast and lunch while school facilities are closed. Initially, the program provided breakfast and lunch meals at two locations, and has since evolved to deliver the meals directly to the residences of students in need.
"The City of Woburn is always like this when things are down," Mayor Galvin said. "People come together, and this is one of those situations where it shows the best in people."
“I want to specifically thank Superintendent Matt Crowley, his staff and the teachers for their hard work and commitment on these initiatives," Mayor Galvin added.
Residents and local businesses have also been donating much needed personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks to the city's police and fire departments.
The City of Woburn is additionally encouraging residents to prioritize their health, and is asking residents to practice social distancing while accessing public areas such as Horn Pond.
The following video clips may be used freely by the news media.
News clip: "Woburn Comes Together During COVID-19," click here.
Woburn School Laptops SOT: click here.
Woburn B-roll: click here.
