WOBURN - Though acknowledging the city and its residents face some troubled financial waters ahead, a proud Mayor Scott Galvin predicted Woburn’s resilient citizenry will make 2021 a year of promise and hope as the nation looks to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his annual state-of-the-city address before the City Council last night, the mayor confessed that the past 12 months have brought tragedies and unthought of challenges to Woburn’s doorstep.
But according to the mayor, despite those obstacles and heartache, he couldn’t be any prouder of Woburn’s residents and the community’s first responders, teachers, City Hall managers, and rank-and-file workers.
“I think back to last January’s inaugural ceremony, which seems like light years ago. Last year, we had a full house with family, residents, friends, and city workers, all sitting and standing shoulder-to-shoulder for the inauguration,” he said.
“Little did we know how drastically our lives would change with a new reality that none of us could have anticipated,” he continued while opening up his annual speech. “It has been said that a crisis builds character. But it also reveals character, and as I stand before you tonight, I have never been prouder of our city or to be your mayor.”
Dedicating much of his message to looking back on recent history, the mayor reflected upon how Woburn’s citizenry immediately responded to the city’s first COVID-19 cases and fatalities by looking out for elderly neighbors and organizing fundraising efforts and “buy local” business drives.
He also boasted about the response of Woburn’s first responders, who put themselves at danger when little was known about the virus or how to treat it. Galvin showered an equal amount of praise on City Hall workers, who never stopped working for local citizens, even when municipal buildings were shuttered.
“I’ve seen so many sacrifices being made of for the benefit of others in so many ways, big and small,” Galvin remarked.
“They all deserve a shout out for their collective commitment to safety and passionately providing our children with an education in the classroom,” he later said of local teachers, school janitors, and the remainder of the local district’s educators.
According to Galvin, he is hopeful that the introduction of two new vaccines from Pfizer and Modern will turn the tide against the pandemic and bring about a return to normalcy.
And to make sure the municipality is part of that monumental mobilization, which will entail the vaccination of thousands in the city and millions nationwide, Woburn has already indicated it’s intent to administer the jabs as the state shifts to administering the immunizations to the general public later this winter.
The mayor also pledged his continued support of using the city’s healthy financial reserves to cushion the financial consequences of the pandemic, which is putting enormous strain on the local economy and state revenue streams.
“We continue to expect negative budgetary impacts into FY’22. COVID-19 and the global pandemic has created a time of unprecedented financial turmoil. There are significant uncertainties surrounding revenue projections. In addition, commercial property values are facing strong downward pressures,” he explained.
This year, Woburn helped offset the fiscal impacts of the pandemic by allocating $3.5 million in rainy day money towards the FY’21 budget. Expecting the crisis to continue through FY’22, Galvin will call for a similar budgetary strategy for the next fiscal year.
In the meantime, Galvin firmly believes that Woburnites, who have banded together despite the divisive political rhetoric on the national level, are ready to begin emerging and rebuilding from the COVID-19 crisis.
“We still have plenty of hard work ahead of us, but theres’ a real light as we move forward through the winter months,” he concluded.
