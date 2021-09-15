https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88988458153?pwd=bytkZ2E2MlQ2OUFpOWFDRVRIR2tNZz09
WOBURN - The City of Woburn is one of 125 communities across the Commonwealth participating in the Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Massachusetts Downtown Initiative (MDI) Local Rapid Recovery Program, which is designed to assist downtowns plan for a future beyond the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past several months, economic development consultant Goman+York has been working with Mayor Scott Galvin, the Woburn Redevelopment Authority, Woburn Chamber of Commerce and numerous downtown businesses to evaluate current economic and physical conditions and policies and practices.
A preliminary report has been drafted which identifies and recommends short-term and intermediate-term actions and investments to increase downtown Woburn foot traffic and improve outcomes in the public and private realms, including revenue and sales, administrative capacity, tenant mix and cultural/arts.
A virtual public meeting will be held on Thursday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. to present the preliminary report, answer questions and garner feedback.
Those interested can join the group join the group by computer using the Zoom link provided above, or by telephone (dial 1-929-205-6099 - New York) using Meeting ID: 889 8845 8153, Passcode: 803432.
A copy of Thursday night’s presentation will be posted to the Woburn Redevelopment Authority’s webpage on the city’s website immediately following the meeting.
