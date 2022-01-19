WOBURN - For the second straight week, more than 1,000 Woburnites tested positive for COVID-19 over a seven-day tracking period that ended last Saturday.
According to an ominous report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health, nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests involving Woburn residents are now coming back with a positive result.
Based upon the latest figures, some 1,202 local residents learned they had contracted the virus between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8.
Meanwhile, with school administrators already straining to keep local education facilities open amidst an unprecedented surge of coronavirus-related absences, testing data collected through Jan. 12 indicates that another 51 staff members contracted COVID-19 over a one-week span.
Local officials like Mayor Scott Galvin and Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley are trying to contain the latest winter surge through increased testing surveillance and new vaccination drives.
On Saturday, hundreds of residents lined up at the local Senior Center off of School Street to obtain free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Recently ordering 7,500 rapid antigen kits, city leaders are also intend to rely on increasing testing for increased pandemic surveillance efforts in local schools.
“We don’t have a remote learning option, so we have to do everything we possibly can to stay open,” Crowley advised the School Committee last week, when he likened the herculean effort of backfilling rotating staffing absences to playing a nightmare game of the popular “whack-a-mole” amusement park attraction.
“Right now, we are facing staffing shortages. It’s teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries and administrators [who are testing positive for COVID-19 right now]. We have people out all over the place and I want to publicly thank everybody who has pitched in to keep our schools open,” he added.
Based on the latest DESE data, in addition to the 51 latest staff members to test positive for COVID-19, at least 306 students across the district also came down with the virus between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.
Since the start of Christmas vacation, state officials have linked 640 new COVID-19 cases to students and educators in Woburn Public Schools. Over the past three-weeks alone, 118 staff members have tested positive for the viral infection.
Throughout the entire academic year, based on DESE data, 894 students and staff members in Woburn have contracted COVID-19, with 152 of those cases involving adult employees.
Under just revised state and federal guidelines, every individuals who tests positive for the contagion is required to isolate away from others at home for at least five days. Meanwhile, close contacts of those new cases – or persons who were in near proximity to COVID positive co-workers and students for at least 15 minutes – are also required to quarantine for a minimum of five days.
According to DPH data, 1,198 Woburnites, or the rough equivalent of 5 percent of the city’s population, tested positive for the novel coronavirus between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8.
In the same report, state officials calculated the city’s case positivity rate at 24.27 percent. State and federal officials say any positivity rate over 5 percent was a forerunner of a dangerous surge in new cases, and last week Woburn recorded a double-digit positivity rate of 16.54 percent for the first time.
Setting another record, the city per yesterday’s DPH report is now seeing a 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate of 343.7. The metric, which contrasts newly confirmed cases to population size, has now more than sextupled since being pegged at 52.3 on Dec. 16.
Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, at least 8,407 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
