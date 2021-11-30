WOBURN - Key COVID-19 metrics show the viral pathogen tightening its grip on the region, suggests the latest state report covering infection trends in and around Woburn during the weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to a Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) report released last Friday, the city’s case positivity rate broke the 4 percent threshold during a two-week monitoring period that occurred between Nov. 7 and Nov. 20.
Climbing to 4.34 percent, the community’s positivity rate, which measures the percentage of persons who test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 illnesses, had registered at 3.96 percent a week prior.
The break past the four percent threshold is particularly concerning, as state and federal officials say any positivity rate of 5 percent or higher poses an elevated threat to those most at-risk from the contagion.
Meanwhile, DPH statistics also show Woburn’s 14-day case incidence rate, a measurement that compares total infections to population size, climbing from 29.2 to 31.7 as of last week’s surveillance data.
Last week, Mayor Scott Galvin and other city officials, acknowledging that Woburn’s outbreak has been getting steadily worse for the better part of the past month, assured citizens that local public health officials are closely monitoring the situation.
Based upon the latest state data, nearly 100 local residents tested positive for the viral infection during the most recent 7-day span for which case information is available. Over DPH’s larger two-week reporting window, 184 total positive test results have been linked to Woburn citizens.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 5,293 local residents have contracted the viral infection, which has been shown to pose the greatest threat to elderly and immunocompromised individuals.
State and local public health officials are paying close attention to COVID-19 infection trends and hoping the Thanksgiving break, which has historically been the country’s busiest traveling holidays, does not lead to a new surge in case numbers.
Last year, local and state officials noticed what later proved to be the start of the pandemic’s second wave right after the Thanksgiving break.
So far, Woburn’s COVID-19 indicators are still below the levels witnessed at the same time last year, when case positivity rates had already surged above 5 percent.
Normally, the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also releases information on new district-level COVID-19 infections on the same day as DPH’s community-level report.
However, DESE officials delayed the issuance of the latest numbers in light of the Thanksgiving holiday. That information will be released on Dec. 1.
Based upon the most recently available information, at least 134 Woburn students and educators have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes began in September. Only 15 of those cases have involved school workers.
