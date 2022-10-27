WOBURN - A Mississippi-based food prep and commercial cafeteria services provider wants permission to stay at an Olympia Avenue warehouse that up until recently housed a nearly identical business entity.
During the latest gathering of Woburn’s City Council, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing Trio Community Meals LLC, explained his clients are seeking permission to take over distribution center space at 39 Olympia Avenue. A preexisting special permit, issued roughly two years ago to Preferred Meals Systems, had allowed for the same type of use within an existing 78,700 square foot warehouse on the 9.59-acre property in East Woburn.
“On this particular special permit, Trio Community Meals took over the existing lease in June of this year,” the Rubin and Rudman lawyer explained. “Trio has over 60 years of experience in providing meals to school systems and seniors. It’s similar to what preferred meals does.”
Ultimately, the council referred both petitions to its Special Permits Committee for further discussion. The public hearing on the special permit request, as well as a second petition dealing with a second tenant at the Olympia Avenue site, was continued until November.
Preferred Meals parent company Elior Group has reportedly been selling various properties owned by the old commercial catering service, which had been based in Delaware. Those property sales have been taking place ever since Elior Group announced last spring that it would be walking away from the Preferred Meals brand.
Founded in 1967, the Illinois-based food services provider was acquired by Elior in 2016. Hundreds of Preferred Meals employees across the country have been laid off since the closure was first announced in May.
According to Tarby, Elior Group also owns the newest catering company that is using Olympia Avenue space.
The latest petition from Trio Community Meals does ask the council to sanction a second special permit that allows up to 28 commercial vehicles to be parked overnight on the industrial parcel, which reportedly contains at least 145 parking spaces.
As Tarby explained to the council, the previous tenant had been granted a special permit to park up to 28 vans overnight on the property, and his client has revised the site plan to make room for 162 parking spaces.
Planning Director Tina Cassidy, in an Oct. 13 memo, questioned whether that added parking was sufficient to meet zoning code requirements, as based upon her calculations, the petitioner should be providing at least 180 spots.
“The original plan we filed wasn’t clear as to where those eight additional vehicles would go,” Tarby acknowledged at the recent public hearing. “The revised plan shows those vehicles and all of the parking requirements will be met as part of this proposal.”
A related special permit petition, submitted by Corporate Chefs LLC, deals with a second tenant’s recent move to 39 Olympia Ave. The petitioner is a subsidiary of the same Elior parent company.
According to Tarby, the second business, which is also involved in the commercial catering and cafeteria sector, had previously been situated on Salem Street before moving to its new regional office space.
As part of that move, the company is looking for permission to park seven commercial vehicles overnight.
“Corporate Chefs has been in business for over 35 years providing full-device cafeterias for schools and local businesses. The location at 39 Olympia will serve as their regional offices and for the storage of snacks and candies for their vending business,” the attorney said.
