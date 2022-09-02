WOBURN - With the latest weekly infection numbers dropping down to 46 cases from an earlier summer average of about 62, Woburn’s COVID-19 appears to be slightly improving as students prepare to return to schools in the coming days.
According to the latest weekly report from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Woburn’s pandemic indicators dipped slightly through August.
Specifically, as of August 6, Woburn’s case positivity rate measured at 9.86 percent, while during the past two DPH reporting cycles, that indicator has dipped to 9.12 percent. Meanwhile, the community’s case incidence rate, which contrasts new infections over a two-week period to population size, has dropped from 21.5 on Aug. 6 to 18.7.
The latest DPH report, released late last week, covers pandemic trends within the city between Aug. 7 and Aug. 20, when a total of 107 local residents were notified they had contracted the viral illness.
Though Woburn’s COVID-19 indicators have for much of the summer lagged behind those of neighboring towns, that pattern has most recently started to reverse itself. That reversion back to the norms witnessed within the region for much of the pandemic began in early August, when the case incidence and positivity rates in Reading, Burlington, and Tewksbury and Wilmington began slipping below Woburn’s indicators for the first time in weeks.
Presently, Stoneham’s positivity and incidence rates still sit higher than Woburn’s, with the metrics being pegged at 9.84 percent and 19.1, respectively.
However, Reading, which at one point in August featured the highest positivity rate in the region, has seen a vast improvement in its outbreak indicators. As of the latest DPH report, Reading has an approximate 7 percent positivity rate and a 12.3 incidence rate.
Likely due to population size and the city’s sizable commercial and industrial profile - which attracts thousands of commuters into the community each day - the city’s COVID-19 measurements have almost always been higher than neighboring towns.
Since the city recorded its first COVID-19 case in the spring of 2020, a total of 11,553 residents have tested positive for the virus.
