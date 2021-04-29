WOBURN - City Council President Edward Tedesco recently predicted that a dilapidated Elm Street residence with a collapsed roof will be razed to the ground in the coming weeks.
During the council's latest gathering in City Hall, the North Woburn alderman explained that the current owners of a historic Colonial era multi-family by the Thompson Library were days away from obtaining an emergency demolition permit from Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn.
With trash, debris and overgrown shrubs also removed from the front of the .4-acre property and various broken windows boarded up in the days prior to the public nuisance hearing, Tedesco convinced his colleagues to continue their deliberations over the problem property until May 18.
"I did indicate to the petitioner that I will continue this until a meeting in May. It looks like they will be able to go forward with getting a demolition permit sometime this week," Tedesco explained. "They were able to get [National Grid] to cut off the gas service at the site, so they can now move forward."
With one neighbor quipping that he has dubbed the 6,555 square foot structure the "raccoon hotel", North Woburn residents last March urged the council to declare the Elm Street residence as a structurally unsafe building.
Representing the landlords, who the city assessor's office identifies as Edward and Lorraine Malloy, local attorney Mark Salvati during the initial hearing promised to take immediate action to demolish the building. Once that task is finished, according to the lawyer, the homeowners hope to rebuild a new zoning-compliant two-family dwelling in its place.
Presently, the six-bedroom house, which dates back to 1730, is considered a non-conforming three-family structure.
Because the property is considered historically significant, Woburn's Historical Commission would normally reserve the right to issue a demolition delay order that could have postponed the house's date with the wrecking ball for up to a year.
In order to avoid that potential outcome, the petitioners recently retained former local building inspector Mark Lalumiere to prepare a structural integrity analysis that characterizes the house as a public safety hazard. By commissioning that study, Quinn is able to reply upon the report's findings to issue an emergency demolition permit that supersedes the Historical Commission's authority.
"Commissioner Quinn is in receipt of that study…When someone gets an emergency demolition permit because of an unsafe building, Historical Commission approval isn't required," Tedesco explained at the recent hearing.
