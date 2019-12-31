WOBURN - Creating a pathway for a proposed 54-unit apartment complex, the City Council recently agreed to establish a Railway Overlay District (ROD) in the South End by the old Boston & Maine Railroad tracks.
During their latest meeting in City Hall, the aldermen in a 6-to-3 vote approved zoning legislation that seeks to foster the redevelopment of a handful of contaminated industrial properties clustered around the abandoned railway by the Winchester line.
Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, and City Council President Michael Anderson all opposed passage of the controversial ROD, which critics believe will likely lead to the overdevelopment of the South End side of Main Street.
Mercer-Bruen has challenged the proposal since its inception, as she believes the zoning change will leave area neighbors exposed to too many negative development impacts. Meanwhile, Campbell, who at first praised the proposal, revealed that she too had since come to share her colleague's concerns.
"The more I look into it, the density and the height is too much for that particular area," said Campbell, who had initially viewed the special overlay as a good way to clean-up various polluted and neglected industrial properties in the area.
Sponsored by Ward 3 Alderman Mark Gaffney and Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco, the ROD initiative has already been embraced by the co-owners of 8-to-10 Green Street, a 2.14-acre lot by Prospect Street that contains seven ramshackle warehouses.
Under a proposal first unveiled last July by 8-10 Green St. LLC attorney Joseph Tarby, if the ROD becomes law, his clients will seek a special permit to tear down those industrial buildings and construct a four-story housing complex that stands roughly 49-feet tall.
Since last summer, when the first public hearing was held for the zoning initiative, a myriad of area abutters have criticized the ROD regs as far too lenient for an area that is also saturated with traditional single and two-family homes.
Concerns
According to Prospect Street resident Kenneth Lee, whose own home would be dwarfed by any subsequent development of four-story housing complexes in the area, the legislation is far too generous in its housing density, development setback. and building height allowances.
Lee, who has faithfully attended most meetings regarding the ROD initiative, accused the City Council of completely ignored the advice of Woburn's Planning Board — as well as Mayor Scott Galvin — to reduce the overlay's 25-unit per acre density ceiling. At that coverage ratio, the ROD would green-light some of the densest housing developments in all of Woburn.
The abutter also referenced the planners' recommendation about dropping the ROD's maximum 49-foot tall building height allowance to dimensions that more closely resemble other prominent multi-story structures in the immediate area.
"There were four pages of questions, recommendations, and observations issue to the City Council from the Planning Board. [The mayor], in his [subsequent] communication, requested the matter be referred back to committee so those questions raised by the Planning Board could be fully investigated," said Lee, voicing clear frustration that none of those changes were implemented. "Here we are six months later with the same exact ROD proposal."
"I can only hope that none of you are sitting in your backyards some day with your friends and family — enjoying the sunshine, swimming pool, and privacy of your six-foot stockade fence — only to have someone come along and drop a 50-foot section of bleachers 25-feet from [your property line]," he further vented.
Lee's concerns were echoed by Mount Pleasant Street resident June MacKenzie and a Green Street resident who described the legislation as "a sweetheart deal". Also speaking against the adoption of the ROD was Malden-based attorney John Entner, whose firm was retained by a Prospect Street abutter in order to challenge the zoning initiative.
According to the lawyer, his client believes the special overlay district could result in a wave of redevelopment projects that forever change the character of residential neighborhoods clustered by the Winchester line. Entner who later warn that if those risks weren't mitigated, he was prepared to take legal action to defend his client.
"At the very least, it all exacerbate the traffic issues that already plague that neighborhood and surrounding intersections. This project will dwarf, as Mr. Lee said, the current neighborhood," said the lawyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.