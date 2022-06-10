WOBURN - Hammering home a stipulation that all offsite mitigation work must be completed first, the City Council earlier this week lifted a prohibition on the issuance of temporary occupancy permits for the old Fitzgerald Tile property redevelopment.
During a gathering on Tuesday night in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously and without major debate to modify a special permit for the mixed-use “Emblem 120” project by striking a condition that forbid Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn from considering early building occupancy requests.
The 3.5-acre parcel, which sits by the corner of Atlantic Avenue by Anderson Regional Transportation Center, is the site of the first apartment complex approved under Woburn’s Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District Corridor (CCWOD) rules. When completed, the project will include 289 apartments and at least two ground-floor restaurants.
To ensure all off-site mitigation work is completed before the developer even entertains the possibility of letting residents and business tenants move in to the redevelopment, the council added no fewer than four conditions to the special permit which:
• Prohibit a temporary or final occupancy permit for residential uses from being issued prior to the removal and replacement of various off-site utility poles;
• Forbid the issuance of temporary of final occupancy permits for retail and restaurant uses prior to the removal and replacement of various off-site utility poles;
• Require the petitioner to update the council twice over the next 90-days over the status of that utility pole work;
• and block Toll Brothers from seeking any waiver of inspectional or building permit fees while pursuing temporary or final occupancy permits.
“I’m happy with the conditions and I thank the council for the extra time to work them out,” said Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen just before this week’s vote.
In early May, national housing developer Toll Brothers first approached the council looking for the “minor modification”, which would allow tenants to begin moving into the 289-unit apartment complex while construction crews finish landscaping and other interor finish work on the 120 Commerce Way redevelopment.
The council ultimately delayed action on the request in deference to Mercer-Bruen, who was concerned about the completion of offsite mitigation work involving the installation or removal of four new utility poles.
At the time, Eversource officials had indicated they were just days away from sending out crews to begin moving ledge deposits and other debris in the way of three of those new poles. The fourth pole, which sits on private property, was also described as just weeks away from being taken down.
According to local attorney Mark Salvati, who represents Toll Brothers, his client has completed all other promised mitigation work and is confident the new utility poles will be in place before the end of the summer.
“What we’re hoping is we can move this with some heavy oversight on my client to get the work done within the next 90 days,” said the local lawyer.
The first-ever housing project pitched under Woburn’s Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District, the Fitzgerald Tile redevelopment was originally proposed in 2017 by Boston area developer Cabot, Cabot and Forbes. Toll Brothers later partnered up with Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes on the undertaking in the spring of 2019.
Soon after the Fitzgerald Tile redevelopment was okayed, National Development obtained permission to break ground on the nearby 200-unit Emery Flats apartment complex at 200 Presidential Way. The Woburn Village redevelopment of the old Woburn Mall also sits on the opposite end of the Commerce Way corridor by Mishawum Road.
In 2021, Cabot, Cabot and Forbes was back before the council to obtain permission to build another 250-unit apartment complex next to an overflow parking lot by Anderson Regional Transportation Center. That seven-story housing complex, which will include a five-story parking deck, is to be built right by the future site of a restored New Boston Street bridge connection.
Fairfield Residential also within the past year obtained permission to construct a 445-unit apartment complex on the Wilmington side of the New Boston Street bridge site on a former expos and paint factory property.
