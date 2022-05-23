WOBURN - Anyone who’s ever had to schedule a cable company service appointment can probably relate to local builder George Gately’s frustrating predicament.
With his wait far exceeding the customary four-to-six hour appointment windows scheduled with everyday phone, internet, and cable customers, the Woburn developer and his attorney told the City Council this week they’ve now been trying for close to two years to relocate electrical and cable connections from the site of a future Green St. housing project.
Hoping the endeavor will soon come to an end, Verizon is now the last utility company left on his list.
“We’re waiting on Verizon. I think the council is more than familiar with the issues involving [utility companies for this kind of work]. We’re pretty much at a standstill until they remove their wires,” local attorney Joseph Tarby explained during a meeting in City Hall earlier this week.
The council was given update about the utility relocation efforts as the local builder sought an extension of time to complete the project at 8-10 Green St., which was green-lighted in a special permit issued by the city in summer of 2020. Per that special permit issuance, the petitioner had until this July to finish the 56-unit complex.
Ultimately, the elected officials voted unanimously to grant Gately and his partner, Weston contractor Edward Hovsepian, a two-year construction completion extension that will lapse on July 30, 2024.
“We’re painfully familiar with this issue. Do you have documentation from you client reaching out to Verizon?” inquired Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen. “I ask because when this sort of thing comes up, I want to make sure you’re doing your part.”
“Last October, I got permission to put a pole up on Green Street and move some other [utility poles] around. Since then, I’ve done pretty well,” Gately responded. “[Verizon] is the toughest [company] to get down. I usually do pretty well with Comcast and Eversource.”
Gately and Weston contractor Edward Hovsepian are redeveloping the old industrial site, which previously consisted of seven single-story warehouse buildings, into a new four-story housing complex.
The 2.18-acre parcel sits by the corner of Green and Prospect Streets.
Based on site plans submitted to the council in 2020, the development when finished will include an L-shaped building containing 31 single-bedroom units and 26 two-bedroom condominiums by the Green Street side of the parcel.
The 2.18-acre site, which which runs along the old railroad Boston and Maine Railroad tracks and Prospect Street to the vicinity of Mount Pleasant Street, will also include a common courtyard with a patio and a dog park.
Around 115 parking spaces will be provided for residents, and close to half of the finished site will consist of open and green-space when the development is finished.
In order to facilitate the project, the City Council in 2019 created a special Railway Overlay District which aims to revitalize a hodgepodge of dilapidated industrial sites along the old railroad tracks heading towards the Winchester line.
Last fall, Gately appeared before the council to speak in favor of a petition by NStar and Verizon to erect a new utility pole for their equipment by the industrial site.
At the time, the builder explained that he had been working for the past year to place the new poles, which are being used to reroute existing electrical and telecommunications connections to a neighboring Prospect Street building away from the center of his redevelopment.
According to Gately, the wires need to be relocated so he begin work on the foundation for housing complex.
“The wires go through where the middle of the building [will be] and we’re driving in pilings there. We’re moving in the right direction [with Verizon] now,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.