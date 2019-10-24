WOBURN - The proposed removal of crushed stone by third-party buyers would not constitute a substantial change in approved construction operations on the Ledges at Woburn site, the city's Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) recently declared.
During a gathering late last week in City Hall, the ZBA in a 4-to-1 vote reluctantly agreed that Woburn 38 Development's reliance upon aggregate material customers to haul away the majority of ledge from 1042 Main St. is not materially different than letting the landowners' excavation contractor handle that enormous undertaking alone.
In fact, given that the developer is significantly behind schedule in blasting away and removing that estimated 357,000 cubic yards of ledge, ZBA members argued the availability of third-party trucking fleets should be considered a beneficial arrangement that will speed along the affordable housing project.
"There is absolutely a benefit to getting this [earthworks activity] over with. To just limit it to Onyx trucks, we'd be tying their hands and this would go on for years." said ZBA member John Ray.
"As long as thee are conditions on this that can be enforced by the building commissioner, I'm comfortable saying it's not a substantial change," ZBA Chairman Margaret Pinkham later agreed.
Specifically, the city officials ruled the proposed third-party arrangements constitute an "insubstantial" modification to Woburn 38 Development's existing 2015 comprehensive permit for a 168-unit housing project at the nine-acre parcel by the Wilmington line.
The controversial declaration by the ZBA sets up a final vote next month regarding Woburn 38 Development's appeal of a cease-and-desist order that forbids excavation contractor Onyx Construction from fulfilling rock purchase orders at the active construction zone by the Altavesta School.
To the chagrin of residential abutters, the technical finding also forecloses the possibility that North Woburnites will be allowed to directly address the ZBA about their concerns with the proposed change in earthworks removal operations.
The ZBA, which wants the applicant's attorney Paul Haverty to prepare a draft decision with conditions, expects to render a final vote regarding the Ledges at Woburn matter during it next meeting on Nov. 20.
The lone dissenter during the recent City Hall gathering was ZBA member Robert Parrish, who reasoned that allowing third-party trucks to access the property couldn't possibly be considered a minor permit modification, when the total number of daily heavy-vehicle trips is expected to increase.
Specifically, by Woburn 38 Development's own admissions, as many as 90 heavy dump trucks will now be coming to and from the site each day to haul away crushed stone and debris. However, in 2015, when the state's Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) ordered the ZBA to issue a comprehensive permit for the 168-unit housing project, the state officials predicted no more than 60 dump trucks would be visiting the site each day.
"The HAC, all through the legal documents, show 60 trips. If you're going to get to 90 or even 75 [per day], I'm going to say that's a substantial change," said Parrish.
Zoning
infraction
end-around
The legal distinction made by the ZBA late last week is a discretionary ruling that needed to be addressed as the ZBA considers whether to override an order forbidding Woburn 38 Development from selling processed rock directly from the active North Woburn construction site.
Late last spring, Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn issued the cease-and-desist paperwork after discovering that Onyx Construction had posted advertisements that invited landscapers and other aggregate materials customers to purchase their products directly from 1042 Main St.
At the time, the Acton-based excavation contractor was just weeks into a massive earthworks operation that involves extensive blasting activity and the use of heavy machinery to grind down that stone into aggregate materials.
Per the 2015 HAC decision, the pre-construction site work phase of the housing project is expected to last roughly two years.
Explaining his order to Woburn 38 Development and Onyx officials, Quinn declared the sale of crushed stone — even if the arrangements solely involved the pickup of those products — was akin to running a quarry or retail sales operation. Each of those businesses, the building commissioner insisted, were prohibited uses within the underlying residential zoning district.
In its subsequent appeal, Haverty claimed the HAC's 2015 decision supersedes Woburn's zoning regulations and granted his client permission to sell any processed stone.
Last June, during an introductory administrative hearing regarding the appeal, the ZBA scoffed at that contention by demanding the lawyer highlight a single sentence in the HAC decision that granted those rights. Given that derision, Haverty quickly agreed to shelve that aspect of the appeal.
Instead, the Concord attorney, who specializes in Chapter 40B law, turned to a secondary aspect of the petition that asked the ZBA to modify his client's permits to allow for the rock sales. By agreeing to that request, the city officials would essentially create an end-around of Quinn's cease-and-desist order.
ZBA members, fearful of rejecting the appeal and eventually finding themselves back before the HAC, last week took the first step towards modifying the comprehensive permit. Had the city officials concluded the third-party trucking arrangements would constitute a "substantial change", the petitioner would have been required to start the process over by convening a public hearing.
Haverty had hinted that his client would challenge such a ruling to the HAC. Given the city's dismal success rate before the state board, ZBA members insisted the community was better off okaying the permit change with conditions.
"This is a way for us to have some control over this. If we send them an invitation to go back to the [HAC], they're going to get carte blanche to do whatever they want," said ZBA member John Ryan.
"With all due respect to the Housing Appeals Committee and it's mission, the city's arguments were not given any weight [in the 2015] decision. I can't imagine the HAC would view this any differently," Pinkham later agreed.
