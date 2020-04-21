WOBURN - The community's COVID-19 numbers jumped by roughly 23 percent over the long Patriots' Day weekend, bringing the total number of residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to 180 cases.
According to the most recent information released by Woburn's Board of Health, a total of 34 new residents tested positive for the contagion between last Thursday afternoon and Monday morning. The newest figures show Woburn's confirmed infection totals climbing at a slightly higher rate than the same four-day period a week prior — April 16 through April 20 — when the number of confirmed residents with COVID-19 jumped by roughly 21 percent from 96 to 116 cases.
As of Monday, the Board of Health was monitoring 83 citizens with active COVID-19 infections, while 46 close contacts — defined as household members and others deemed most at-risk to catch the virus from those individuals — had been placed into quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Validating infectious disease specialists' claims that most will recover from the new coronavirus strain, at least 92 Woburnites who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been released from their mandatory isolation period by the Board of Health.
Though roughly 80 percent of all COVID-19 patients are expected to recover fully from the viral infection, Woburn has had the unfortunate experience of learning first-hand about the danger the contagion poses to elderly and immune-compromised individuals.
So far, five local citizens have died as a result of the virus.
Mayor Scott Galvin and other city officials, hoping to substantially reduce the city's infection rate, have implored local residents to comply with social-distancing guidelines, new face mask advisories, and good hygiene and disinfection protocols in order to prevent future caseload spikes.
Highlighting concerns about Woburn's elderly population, the mayor late last week also urged the city's nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to test as many clients within their buildings as possible by taking advantage of state resources.
"An important advisory from Mayor Scott Galvin [urges] nursing homes and long-term care providers to reach out to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' new mobile testing program for assistance in conducting site testing for all employees and residents, even if there are no signs of being symptomatic, to help prevent the spread of the virus," the mayor stated in a prepared statement last week.
New data released by the state on Monday about the prevalence of COVID-19 in nursing centers and rest homes provides insight into the reasons behind that mayoral request.
According to the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the virus had been detected in small numbers at Woburn Rehab and Nursing Center, where fewer than 10 people had tested positive for COVID-19. The virus is also reportedly spreading at two other area facilities, including Bear Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stoneham, where more than 30 patients had contracted the infection, while at Winchester's Aberjona Nursing Center, between 10 and 30 residents had tested positive for the contagion.
However, the state data does not include statistics about assisted living and alzheimer's care facilities. There are several such long-term care centers in Woburn, including East Woburn's Benchmark Senior Living, Brightview Country Club Heights on the West Side, Windrose at Woburn by St. Anthony Church, and New Horizons at Choate off of Warren Avenue.
According to the latest data from the state, a total of 1,809 people across the state had died as a result of the pandemic's spread into Massachusetts,. The vast majority of those fatalities — roughly 1,483 people, —were aged at least 70-years-old.
By contrast, 21 of the statewide fatalities are linked to residents between the ages of 20-and-49 years old, while 245 people between the ages of 50 and 69 had died from COVID-19.
Because it takes somewhere between two-and-14 days for newly infected individuals to show COVID-19 symptoms, the latest statistics from the Board of Health presents a potential snapshot of the virus' spread from as many as two-weeks prior. In light of that delay, present-day data doesn't necessarily indicate that Woburnites are ignoring social-distancing and other public health advisories.
