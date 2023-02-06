WOBURN - The community’s children returned to the classroom for the first time in a week this morning after the Woburn Teachers’ Association (WTA) on Sunday night officially ended a labor strike by ratifying a pair of new contracts.
The new collective bargaining agreements award rank-and-file teachers a 13.75 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) raise over four years and retroactively boost entry-level salaries for paraprofessionals by around 40 percent effective immediately. The city has also reportedly offered paraprofessionals another 10 percent pay hike between the start of the 2023-2024 school year and the final year of the deal.
However, in an unexpected development, WTA officials also reluctantly agreed to shoulder some $225,000 in strike-related expenses incurred by the city for police details and costs related to staffing the district’s empty school buildings with cafeteria workers and janitorial staff. Those workers continued to show-up to local schools last week in order to ensure the city’s children were still able to get school lunches.
According to WTA President Barbara Locke, who declared the strike as over on Sunday night after union members overwhelmingly voted to adopt both contract accords, local educators can hold their heads high as they return to work today.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has. We claim victory today for a fair contract and victory for a united community,” said Locke last night during a brief press conference outside of the Joyce Middle School.
Also addressing the media last night outside of the Locust Street middle school, Mayor Scott Galvin, joined by School Committee Chair Chris Kisiel and school board member Ellen Crowley, also welcomed the end of the work stoppage. The local officials in a prepared statement also thanked the community for their patience over the past week.
“The agreement provides educators with a fair contract that also aligns with the best interests of the district and residents of Woburn. Most importantly, Woburn Public Schools will be able to resume providing a high-quality education to our 4,200 students,” the city leaders stated. “Mayor Galvin and the School Committee recognize that these negotiations have been lengthy and time-consuming, and wish to thank the community for its patience and understanding.
Restitution for work stoppage
City officials and WTA representatives, who had already agreed upon most of the language in the new four-year deals as of last Thursday, expected to settle the talks and declare an end to the strike sometime on Friday.
However, that optimism quickly faded as negotiators ended
up haranguing for much of the weekend over the terms of a so-called “return-to-work” agreement clause that covers financial damages due to the city as a result of the five-day work stoppage.
On Friday, frustrated WTA members blasted Galvin for rejecting the same “boilerplate” return-to-work language that had been adopted in communities like Malden and Brookline, where teachers have also gone on strike over the past year.
In response, the mayor scoffed at the idea that taxpayers should be held responsible for a myriad of extraordinary expenses - such as nearly $100,000 in police detail bills - that arose during the strike, which was last week officially declared as an unlawful action by both a state labor board and a Middlesex Superior Court judge.
“We felt like we were near the finish line but had the rugs pulled out from under us,” said Locke in a prepared statement released after negotiations again became gridlocked late Friday night. “With the financial packages for both our paraprofessionals and teachers’ contracts settled, the boilerplate return-to-work language is the only thing standing in the way for us to get a tentative agreement.”
According to court documents filed in Middlesex Superior Court last week, the City of Woburn reportedly incurred as much as $120,000 in daily expenses last week as a direct result of the strike.
On Friday, the WTA offered to pay the city $40,000 to partially reimburse the community for some of those bills. The union also offered to donate another $40,000 to local non-profits like the Woburn Boys & Girls Club, the YMCA, local parent teacher organizations, and the WMHS Scholarship Fund. Lastly, the union also agreed to bargain further over other “reasonable” costs, so long as an itemized bill was submitted in advance of a proposed March 1, 2023 negotiation session.
Galvin late on Friday countered with a demand the union pay up to $250,000 to cover all strike-related police details, the district’s cafeteria coverage, and other administrative expenses.
Ultimately, the final return-to-work agreement executed on Sunday night requires the WTA to reimburse the city $225,000 over the next three years. The union will also make $20,000 in donations to local charities.
“There were expenses that we incurred due to the strike and it was my duty and committee’s duty to recoup those for the taxpayers,” the mayor explained during the press conference outside of the Joyce Middle School on Sunday night.
The teachers’ union is also on the hook for $85,000 in penalties imposed by a Middlesex Superior Court judge last Wednesday as punishment for ignoring a preliminary injunction that ordered an immediate end to the strike. All of those fines were due to the Woburn courthouse on Friday afternoon.
On Sunday, the WTA reportedly raised thousands of dollars during a bake sale on the Woburn Common to help offset its strike expenses.
A GoFundMe page, reportedly established on Jan. 28 by former Mass. Teachers Association (MTA) president and Northampton resident Barbara Madeloni, has to date raised almost $40,000. The WTA is one of the 400 local MTA affiliates in the state.
Also on Sunday, current MTA President Max Page vowed to help the local union cover any expenses incurred as a result of the five-day strike. The MTA, which has been accused by a state labor board of unlawfully encouraging and aiding Woburn’s striking teachers, was ordered by a Middlesex Superior Court judge to cease-and-desist all such alleged activity on Friday.
“The MTA, which has 153,000 members and 400 locals, has been with Woburn since the beginning and will be with these educators for whatever comes next…No one is going to be ruined by this,” Page said during last night’s press conference.
