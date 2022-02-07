WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin is looking to build up the city’s reserves by depositing $10 million into the city’s general stabilization account and another $1 million into a special education (SPED) rainy day fund.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the council voted unanimously and without debate to refer both orders to its Finance Committee.
According to Galvin, he is looking to build up both stabilization accounts by transferring the money from Woburn’s unreserved fund or free cash balance.
“The first [transfer request] is for $1,000,000 to the SPED Stabilization Fund. As we have discussed in the past it is important to have additional funding available to address unanticipated Special Education costs due to unplanned and unbudgeted out-of-district tuition expenses,” Galvin explained in a Jan. 27 letter to the council that accompanied the orders.
“In addition, I am requesting the approval of a $10,000,000 transfer from the unreserved fund balance to the general stabilization Fund. This will provide the treasurer with additional investment options that are not allowed for funds in the general fund,” he added.
Galvin’s move to bolster the general stabilization account comes as the city’s financial managers predict that Woburn’s revenue-generating streams will fully recover from a pandemic-related slowdown that started at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020.
Over the past two years, as Woburn’s leaders looked to rebound from that economic downturn, city officials have used roughly $3.5 million in free cash and another $2.5 million in federal COVID-19 bailout funds to shore-up the annual operating budget.
Late last fall, Galvin advised the council that Woburn this year experienced a huge recovery as business and construction activity across the city picked up. He and other City Hall managers anticipate local receipts income will return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of next year.
The transfer into the SPED Stabilization Fund will be added to the $500,000 deposit placed into the account when it was first established around 2.5 years ago.
As Galvin pointed out in his memo, there are multiple layers of oversight regarding expenditures from the fund, including a stipulation that any withdrawal must be approved by a two-thirds majority of the City Council.
The special rainy day account was established after school officials in the spring of 2019 found themselves scrambling to makeup for a $2.9 million overrun in SPED accounts that was largely blamed on unpredictable year-over-year enrollment increases and changes in so-called out-of-district placements.
In the wake of the financial crisis, Galvin agreed to establish the special stabilization account to address any future deficits that may arise due to unanticipated SPED expenditures.
Under state and federal regulations, pupils with disabilities are eligible for the receipt of extra services, including accommodations like the placement of one-to-one aids or medical staff with students, so that they can be educated in the least restrictive learning environment.
Placement in a setting that most closely resembles a regular classroom in a child's neighborhood school is considered the most important benchmark in determining whether the least restrictive environment guideline is being achieved.
For that reason, school officials have tried to accommodate disabled pupils' education needs by creating special in-house initiatives, such as the district's language-based learning, life skills, and therapeutic programs.
However, in extreme situations, where a local school system lacks the resources to address those needs, children may be sent to an outside institution, an arrangement referred to as an out-of-district placement. Besides payment of annual tuition bills, the district is also responsible for any costs associated with transporting those pupils to and from their schools. In some cases, the annual tuition for some of those outside schools can exceed six-figures.
Based upon data compiled by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the size of Woburn’s SPED population has generally been trending down along with the district’s student body as a whole.
In 2013, according to DESE data, Woburn had a total SPED population of 868 students, while in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the district had 752 SPED pupils.
However, the number of SPED students from year-to-year has fluctuated widely over the past decade. For example, between fiscal year (FY) 2014 and FY’15, the number of students qualifying for special services rose from 733 pupils to 858.
During the 2019-2020 school year, at least 49 of Woburn’s special education students qualified for out-of-district placements. Five years earlier, during the 2014-2015 school year, a total of 62 students were receiving out-of-district services, according to DESE data.
Since 2009, the city has stepped in on three occasions to allocate extra funding to the school department in order to help manage SPED overruns.
