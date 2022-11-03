WOBURN - The City Council quickly approved a recent request by National Amusements to modernize the oversized Showcase Cinemas De Lux sign that overlooks I-95.
During the council’s latest gathering in City Hall, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing cinema house, explained that his clients are looking to replace the existing 507 square foot sign face with an identical display.
Deeming the petition a straight-forward request that didn’t require additional committee level discussions, the council ultimately voted unanimously in favor of granting the special permit.
The pylon sign, which sits on the corner of the Middlesex Canal Parkway property that’s closest to the highway and True Place, was first erected in the 1980s to let passersby know what movies are being played.
Based upon current zoning regulations, the advertisement board could not be erected today because it exceeds the city’s dimensional restrictions. For that reason, National Amusements needed to seek a special permit to update the display.
Though the structure also sits within a flood plain, Tarby argued his client did not need a separate approval from the Conservation Commission, as there will be no disruptions or changes being made on the ground level.
“This petition is similar to one that was recently [approved by the city] for the Chateau Restaurants at 311 Mishawum Road for the replacement of an existing non-conforming pylon sign. We require a special permit to replace the existing face, even though its with a panel of the same size,” Tarby explained.
The petitioner did make several concessions in order to assuage various concerns cited by planning department officials in regards to the request. Those conditions, which were attached to the special permit, include the following:
• An agreement to install LED lights on the top of the sign, so any illumination is pointed directly towards the ground and away from abutting properties;
• Construction workers will be prohibited from staging any project materials within the surrounding flood zone;
• and any advertisements or displays within the sign must be stationary and not include any moving parts, scrolling text, or flashing images.
Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers, whose district includes the Showcase Cinemas site, told his colleagues he supported the proposal given the petitioner’s willingness to eliminate potential sources of light pollution.
“Just to clarify, this is the sign you see from the highway with the list of movies that are playing in the theater,” he explained. “My only concern at the get-go was the possibility for light pollution. The sign abuts the back end of True Place, which is in my ward, and efforts are being made to ensure all lighting is pointed downwards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.