WOBURN - Members of a City Council subgroup this week indirectly endorsed Mayor Scott Galvin’s latest breakthroughs at the collective bargaining table by recommending the transfer of roughly $560,000 to pay for agreed upon raises for local library workers and police officers.
During a meeting in City Hall at the outset of this week, Finance Committee members voted in favor of two financial orders submitted earlier this month by Galvin to pay for the proposed retroactive pay hikes.
The matter now heads back to the full council, which is expected to take a final vote on both requests during a meeting next Tuesday night in City Hall. Funding for the settlements will come from a special mayoral account, where the city has historically stashed most of the money needed to finalize all of Woburn’s union contracts.
At the outset of this month, Galvin in a memo to the city’s legislative body explained that a recent three-year contract accord reached with Woburn’s Library Staff Association will award a cumulative 5 percent cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) increase to workers.
The deal, which will lapse on June 30, 2024, also includes a commitment by the city to boost entry-level salaries for both full and part-time staffers.
“The new agreement is fair to our Librarians and Taxpayers and will continue to move the City of Woburn forward in a positive direction,” the mayor wrote in his March 2 letter to the council. “The contract provides for annual increases of 1 percent [for FY’22], 2 percent [for FY’23] and 2 percent [for FY’24]…with an initial $1,000 added to the base salary of full-time employees (.51/hour for part time employees) in the first year.”
In a contract that makes nearly identical financial concessions, a new three-year accord reached with the Woburn Police Patrol Association in January similarly extends a collective 5 percent COLA increase to the city’s rank-and-file police officers.
The second collective bargaining agreement, which will also lapse a day before the start of fiscal year 2025, also extends higher compensation packages to rookie patrolman and some of the unions’ senior veterans.
“The contract provides for an increase in the hourly detail rate, an enhanced benefit for officers who do not use any sick time, an increase in education incentive payments for officers who are ineligible for the Quinn Bill, an increase of a half-percent in step pay for officers reaching twenty years of service and a [5 percent] wage increase over the three-year contract, with an initial $1500 added to the base salary in the first year,” Galvin advised the council.
Per the financial orders submitted to the council at the outset of this month, just over $468,000 is needed to settle the patrol officers’ agreement, while the library contract will cost around $91,000.
