WOBURN - As public health authorities urge state residents to continue social distancing, the number of local citizens who have tested positive for COVID-19 climbed to 269 cases over the weekend.
According to Woburn's Board of Health, the city's total coronavirus figures climbed by roughly 20 percent from 224 to 269 cases since last Wednesday (the last time The Daily Times reported on the transmission figures).
The newest weekend rates could perhaps indicate a slowing of community spread within Woburn, as local cases grew at a faster a 24 percent rate during a shorter three-day span between April 20 and April 22. Last week also proved particularly tragic for Woburn with the news of six new COVID-19 deaths, which brought the community's casualty toll from the virus to 11 people.
Since last Wednesday, there have been no new deaths, though city officials have warned the novel coronavirus is spreading within several local nursing homes and amongst Woburn's elder populations.
According to data released on Sunday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the virus had been detected at Woburn Rehab and Nursing Center, where between 10 and 30 people had tested positive for COVID-19. The virus is also reportedly spreading in various other regional facilities, including Bear Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stoneham, where more than 30 patients had contracted the infection, while at Winchester's Aberjona Nursing Center, between 10 and 30 residents have tested positive for the contagion.
Winchester Nursing Center has also reported fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases, while at Stoneham's Lifecare Center, between 10 and 30 workers and residents have contracted the virus.
However, the state data does not include statistics about assisted living and alzheimer's care facilities. There are severe such long-term care centers in Woburn, including East Woburn's Benchmark Senior Living, Brightview Country Club Heights on the West Side, Windrose at Woburn by St. Anthony Church, and New Horizons at Choate off of Warren Avenue.
State officials say 2,899 state residents have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which across the state, has infected at least 54,938 people. As of Sunday, there roughly 12,650 cases in Middlesex County, which emerged in March as an early outbreak hotspot.
There is some hope across the state that the rate of infection is now slowing thanks to social distancing measures and other emergency measures enacted late last march to prevent the spread of the virus..
Last week, Mayor Scott Galvin, making an appearance with State Rep. Richard Haggerty (D-Woburn) on Woburn Public Media Center show 'Today in Woburn', told local resident Samantha Stone that city officials recommend that all residents wear a mask while running errands in grocery stores and similar public places.
According to the mayor, though residents may choose to do otherwise, that advisory does not apply to people who are working in their own yards or exercising at Woburn's parks and recreational facilities — so long as they're not gathering too close to others.
"We listen to the state and they get their information from the [Centers for Disease Control] (CDC). It's recommended that you wear a mask, if you can't appropriately social distance. So if you're in tight areas where you can't distance [yourself from others], you should have a mask on," Galvin said during the interview with Stone.
"People ask me if they should wear [a face covering] while they're out walking and running. For me, when I run, I can't wear a mask. It's too hard to do that. But if people feel that they should [be wearing one], they should do that," he said.
Over the weekend, a handful of area communities, including Wakefield and Reading, issued mandatory mask orders. As of Monday morning, the Board of Health had not mandated the use of face coverings while out in public at places like grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.