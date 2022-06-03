Social Capital Inc.’s Vaccine Equity and Access Program (VEAP) is partnering with the Woburn United Methodist Church and the Family Practice Group of Arlington to host a second free COVID vaccine clinic available for everyone ages 5+. First and second doses plus boosters will be available. The clinic will be held at the Woburn United Methodist Church, 523 Main St. on Saturday, June 4th from 9am to 12pm.
This clinic is a follow-up to the first vaccine clinic which was held on May 4th. That clinic was a success, resulting in 18 shots being given to members of the community ranging in age from 7 to 92. Additionally, patients served came from a variety of backgrounds, with different attendees speaking Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole. SCI hopes to capitalize on this success with the second clinic this weekend.
As with the first clinic, translators will be on site to provide additional services to all members of the community who might need help. No pre-registration or insurance will be required, but a quick RSVP is appreciated to help us plan for enough vaccines and food! If someone is already vaccinated, they may “refer-a-friend” to the vaccine clinic to receive a $25 gift card. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://socialcapitalinc.org/clinic/.
People may receive first or second doses as well as boosters, and everyone age 5+ can get a vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Please note, anyone eligible for a booster shot can receive a Pfizer booster, regardless of what type of shot they got for their initial doses.
In addition to vaccines, there will be activities and free food available for the whole family to enjoy.
Charlie Kwitchoff, SCI’s Vaccine Equity Outreach Coordinator, had the following to say about the clinic, “We were very happy with the results of the first clinic. We were particularly pleased with the diversity of the people we served. With this second clinic, we hope to reach an even wider group of people from the Woburn community.”
The Vaccine Equity and Access Program is funded by Community Catalyst and the CDC. VEAP aims to improve vaccine equity in several historically underserved communities in the Greater Boston area. Since the start of the VEAP program, vaccination rates in the targeted communities have risen by 7 to 14 percentage points. SCI VEAP hopes to continue this trend with the second clinic in Woburn.
SCI has also launched a Teen VEAP program to complement its work with the adult population. This project is funded through CHNA 15 DoN funds from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
For more information, including why getting vaccinated and boosted is so important, visit https://socialcapitalinc.org/clinic/.
About Social Capital Inc. (SCI)
SCI’s mission is to strengthen communities by connecting diverse individuals and organizations through civic engagement initiatives. Founded in Woburn in 2002, SCI has grown to serve 20 Eastern Massachusetts while continuing to have a major impact in its home town. Longstanding programs and events SCI coordinates include the Horn Pond Summer Concert Series, SCI AmeriCorps and Woburn Volunteers for Seniors. New initiatives include Woburn Juneteenth, the Youth Grant Pitch Contest and Leaders for an Equitable Tomorrow.. SCI is part of the AmeriCorps national service program, with 25 full-time slots, including several in Woburn. Major support for SCI Woburn comes from Cummings Properties. For more information, visit socialcapitalinc.org.
