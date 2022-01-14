WINNING HOME INC. recently announced its 2021 grant recipients with two Woburn-based agencies benefiting local children receiving the biggest grants, as has been the case since Winning Home Inc. became a charitable foundation issuing grants starting in 1998. The James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn this year received a grant of $83,000, part of a six-year grant totaling $500,000. In total, since 1998, the Boys & Girls Club has received a total of $1,639,000 in assistance for its programs benefiting local youngsters from Woburn and other area communities. Shown here are (l-r) from Winning Home Inc. Michael Maher and Treasurer Chip Curran, from the Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Julie Gage and Past President Michael Donaghey, along with Winning Home Inc. President Robert Maguire. Over the years, the second largest beneficiary has been the Council of Social Concern which received a grant of $110,000 for 2021