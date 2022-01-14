WOBURN - Winning Home, Inc., recently announced its 2021 commitment of $396,333 in grant funding to organizations devoted to the education, health, and well-being of area children.
A total of 20 nonprofit organizations received grants this year, with the largest going to the Council of Social Concern and the Boys & Girls Club of Woburn.
"Winning Home is proud and pleased to provide funding this year to nonprofit organizations that offer important services to children in Woburn and across the North Shore of Massachusetts," said Albert F. (Chip) Curran, treasurer of Winning Home.
"Every year we look for new ways to help and this year's grantees reflect our long-term commitments as well as exciting new approaches to supporting children. As always, we are actively seeking applications for the coming year," stated Curran
Winning Home has provided funds this year ranging from single-year grants of $5,000 to multiple-year grants totaling $500,000 over six years.
Grants from the foundation support organizations that provide educational and recreational programming for youth, help for homeless young adults, nonprofit farms dedicated to hunger relief, therapeutic rowing and horseback riding for children with disabilities, arts programs, and more.
Significant support has gone to organizations meeting the need for such basic necessities as food during this second year of the pandemic.
The Council of Social Concern, based in Woburn but assists residents of Woburn and Winchester, supplies low-income children and their families with emergency supplemental food as well as affordable early education and childcare.
Two farms that grow and donate healthy food (Gaining Ground and Community Harvest) are receiving support for their vital contributions at a time of increasing hunger among children and their families.
The Open Door in Gloucester is receiving support for its Healthy Food for Kids project.
Another grantee, Our Neighbor's Table, helps 1,200 food-insecure children and their families in Essex County.
The ongoing hardship of homelessness has worsened as people lost jobs and income during the pandemic. Winning Home is helping The Haven Project in Lynn and the Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence who work with families and individuals that have lost their homes.
Winning Home is also helping the Mission of Deeds in Reading which gathers donated furniture for families leaving a shelter and reaches out to several area communities including Woburn. Winning Home is supporting the Mission of Deeds' Beds for Kids Campaign this year.
In addition, Winning Home is providing support for The Wish Project's special drives to supply backpacks for students and toys for children during the holidays. It is also supporting Strongwater Farm's equestrian therapy, as well as the Children's Room and the Wildflower Camp Foundation's grief support programs for children who have lost a parent.
New president -
In a recent visit to the Daily Times Chronicle, Curran introduced long-time Winning Home Inc. Board of Director and Woburn resident Robert Maguire as the new president of the Board.
He replaces Tom Martin who will remain with the board but has stepped down as president.
Curran noted that Winning Home Inc. has now awarded some $8.5 million in grants since the first went out to the Boys & Girls Club in 1998.
During the 1990's, Winning Home Inc. made the decision to sell the former farm land, located largely in Woburn but with portions in Winchester and Lexington, and invest the money and become a charitable trust.
Curran also noted that he and Maguire and other Winning Home Inc. board members handed out the grants to each organization on a person-to-person basis, even though it took a few days.
"If we are handing out the money, we want to see where it is going," he exclaimed.
He also noted the personal visits give the board members a chance to see these wonderful organizations and get to meet the incredible people who keep them going.
To apply for a 2022 Winning Home grant, visit www.winninghome.org/applygrant.html. Winning Home, Inc., is a private, non-profit charitable organization based in Woburn, Mass., that provides services and support to economically, socially, physically, emotionally, or mentally handicapped or disadvantaged children and their families through grants to nonprofit organizations. For more information on Winning Home Inc. visit www.winninghome.org.
The attached backgrounder provides further detail on this year's grants
Council of Social Concern - $110,000
A charitable, community-based agency in Woburn responding to the basic needs of people of all ages, providing early education and care, helping individuals develop their potential creating positive family and community relationships, and fostering respect and diversity. The grant will provide low-income children and their families with emergency and supplemental food assistance, affordable early education and childcare, parenting education classes and support services to individuals and families.
Boys & Girls Club of Woburn - $83,333 - (part of six-year grant totaling $500,000) Winning Home has supported the Woburn Boys & Girls Club since 1998, with a 17-year commitment totaling $1.6M in community support. The most recent six-year grant of $500,000 will contribute to this amount through 2021. The mission of Woburn Boys & Girls Club is to inspire youth to find their greatness, through programs centered on leadership, team-building, and community enhancement.
Woburn Community Educational Foundation, Inc. - $15,000
Woburn Community Educational Foundation works to increase private investment and community involvement in the community's public schools. Winning Home's grant will help support its Educator Grant Program and a new program to provide low-income and English language learner students with learning opportunities outside he normal school day, such as excursions for students to Boston museums and historic sites. Winning Home grants to Woburn Community Educational Foundation since 2015 have helped launch 27 new projects benefitting low-income and English language learner students at every elementary and both middle schools.
Mission of Deeds, Inc. - $5,000
This is a nonprofit organization established in 1993 to help families begin life in a new home after leaving a shelter. The organization provides beds, donated furniture, and household items to those in need in Middlesex and Essex counties. Winning Home's grant will support the Beds for Kids Campaign to help purchase beds for economically disadvantaged children in Woburn, Winchester, Lexington and surrounding communities.
The Saint Charles School this year also received a grant for $11,000 for tuition assistance and to provide supplies and computers for deserving children.
