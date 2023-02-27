WOBURN - The city’s three-member License Commission over the past several years has come in direct contact with many of the social clubs in the city who hold liquor or food licenses and usually uses the event as a time to check on the overall status of the club.
And, from time to time, a violation of some kind lands a social club in front of the three-member board with a review of activities - a common happening.
Now, the License Commission wants a more pro-active overview of all the clubs including everything from day-to-day operations, their hours and special events at the club.
At the last meeting of the License Commission, Chairman Thomas Skeffington told the other two members, David Gilgun and William Pappalardo, it’s about time for the commission to become more pro-active in their day-to-day and year-to year-operations, as some general rules and City of Woburn Ordinances come into play.
Skeffington cited no specifics to any such rule, or social club violations, but shared with the other two members the fact it has been some time since the License Commission reviewed all the rules governing clubs.
“I have had some discussion with Captain John Murphy (of the Woburn Police Department),” remarked Skeffington.
Skeffington had Captain Murphy agree with him.
“Some things, it seems, should be corrected,” felt Murphy, who did not have a list of complaints to come forward with but said some would need attention.
“We just have to be more active doing this,” felt Murphy, referring to regular reviews and “fine tuning” of Rules and Regulations and compliance with City of Woburn Ordinances.
The social club and entertainment aspects of the club, he suggested, should be reviewed on a regular basis. Murphy also reported he has been in touch with Woburn City Solicitor Ellen Cllahan Doucette “and she said she would have some things to adopt.”
“I do think we have to tighten up again,” concluded Skeffington.
The issue will come up again at the License Commission’s meeting in March.
