STONEHAM — A law enforcement officer walk-by in honor of a Massachusetts State Police trooper who died in a traffic crash has been scheduled for this afternoon (Tuesday).
The walk-by will take place during visiting hours for Trooper Tamar Bucci scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Revere, according to her obituary. Officers will be bused to and from the church from the staging area at Suffolk Downs track.
A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the same church.
Bucci, 34, was killed late Thursday after a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north in Stoneham. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead.
She was listed as having lived in the Woburn area with extended family in the Reading area as well.
She is the 22nd trooper in the department's history to die in the line of duty.
Bucci became a trooper during a graduation ceremony at Gillette Stadium in May 2020.
"Tamar was beaming with pride as she celebrated this monumental occasion surrounded by family and friends," the obituary said. "This was the start of her greatest dream."
The driver of the truck is cooperating with police and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
