This image provided by the Massachusetts State Police shows Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, who was killed after her cruiser was struck by a tanker truck on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Stoneham, Mass. Bucci had stopped to assist a disabled vehicle on Route 93 when her marked cruiser was struck by a tanker carrying about 10,000 gallons of gasoline. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where she was later pronounced dead, according to officials. (Massachusetts State Police via AP)