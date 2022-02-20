WOBURN - The owners will be changing but the rest will stay the same at now least at the popular WUBurgers at 878/880 Main St. in North Woburn.
At the recent City Council meeting, Attorney Joseph Tarby appeared representing J & C Hospital Inc. as the proposed new owners of the Main Street location.
The restaurant was first opened after the City Council approved a special permit to Robert McSheffrey in December of 2012, Tarby, of the law firm, Rubin and Rudman.
As part of that approval, however, Tarby noted that the City Council approved a condition that any change in ownership at the location be required to receive an amended special permit from the City Council to allow it to review any possible changes to the original request.
In 2015, that kind of amendment was again requested when ownership was turned over to Bloomfield Hospitality 3 Inc, 878 Main St., Woburn.
J&C Hospitality Inc. would be the third owner.
The landowner will now be listed as NOWO Realty LLC, 878 Main St., Woburn.
In all cases, Tarby said, the request was for a "family-style business" at the North Woburn location, across from Ferullo Field and now the Veterans Park.
The sole question at the hearing was asked by Ward 6 Councilor Lou DiMambro who wondered if anything other than ownership would be changing.
"There will be no change to signage" or anything else, DiMambro asked.
"They will initially open as WUBurger," Tarby said.
Down the road, he said there will probably be additions to the menu.
He also added that at some point there may be a change name but assured the WUBurger part would remain.
"It will still be a family-style restaurant," Tarby said.
Without further questioning, Ward 3 Councilor Jeff Dillon suggested the modification to the special permit be approved.
The full council then backed the motion unanimously.
The current online menu includes a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, roast beef sandwiches, salads and several sides including chili and chicken fingers. Also on the menu are hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches.
According to the WUBurger website, the restaurant offers foot that is " Consciously sourced and crafted with love."
According to the website, the restaurant offers believes simple ingredients can and should be showcased to make delicious meals. It adds that the burger blend is delivered fresh, never frozen; and that the chicken is locally sourced; and when available, the vegetables come from farms in and around New England.
