WOBURN - Verizon successfully managed a series of repairs to utility poles and related infrastructure on Warren Avenue, Public Works Department Supt. Jay Duran recently advised the City Council.
Towards the tail-end of this week’s meeting in City Hall, the council accepted without objection a Sept. 14 memo from Duran that appraises the council of his intent to issue Verizon a street opening permit to install new a four-inch conduit across Montvale Avenue by the Woburn Bowladrome site.
“In my opinion, Verizon has made substantial progress to raise and tighten up their infrastructure in front of the Woburn Housing Authority. They have also worked with the other utility companies including Eversource, Comcast and RCN to raise and tighten their associated infrastructure in this section as well,” the DPW superintedent advised the city officials.
“Based upon the foregoing, I believe that that the Grant of Location should be approved on this particular matter to serve in the best interest of the property owner at 12 Montvale Avenue,” he added.
In May, the City Council ordered Verizon to remove a series of double and triple poles in the South End by a Woburn Housing Authority property and shore-up associated low-hanging overhead wiring in the neighborhood before proceeding with the Montvale Avenue work.
At the time, Duran had himself recommended the condition be attached to the request, which involved the replacement of a utility pole which was damaged roughly a decade earlier and haphazardly put back in place despite.
According to Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately, whose district includes the effected neighborhood, over the years he had repeatedly tried to convince Verizon and other state utilities to address the shoddy repair work.
“That pole has been hanging there like that for 10 years and I’ve called Verizon so many times. It’s dangerous and I’m happy Jay Duran made that fix part of his list of conditions,” said Gately during last May’s initial public hearing on the Montvale Avenue street opening request.
Months after the council tied the South End repairs to the right-of-way permit, Verizon representative Stan Usovicz appeared before the council asking for relief from the condition, as the corporation was having difficulty getting other utilities like Comcast and Eversource to relocate their equipment to make the repairs possible.
The council steadfastly denied that July petition for relief.
During this week’s discussion about Duran’s update, City Council President Michael Concannon opined no official action was needed. However, he did recommend the council place Duran’s Sept. 14 memo on file and formally acknowledge receipt of the letter.
The council subsequently voted unanimously to take just that course of action.
“At this point, I don’t think we need a vote. We can just place this on file and convey to the superintendent that we concur. He is free to issue the street opening permit,” Concannon remarked.
News that the Warren Avenue problems had finally been fixed marked a rare victory in the council’s campaign to halt the proliferation of double and triple poles across the city.
Last month, Ward 6 Alderman Lou DiMambro - following the in the footsteps of Gately and many of the council’s other veteran members - became the latest member of the council attempting to tackle the issue of double-poles head on.
Other city councilors who have also unsuccessfully tried to negotiate a solution to the problem include Ward 3’s Jeffery Dillon, Gately, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, and Ward 1’s Joanne Campbell.
Specifically, DiMambro authored an order that calls for an official sit down between key city officials and utility company representatives in order to discuss the implementation of new protocols to remove damaged utility pole infrastructure.
In his recent letter to the council, Duran supported the North Woburn councilor’s latest initiative and bemoaned the current process for removing double and triple poles as “non-functional”.
“The number of double and triple poles across the City is simply out of control and it clearly needs drastic improvement,” the DPW superintendent opined.
“In general, we have a good working relationship with each of the utility companies. However, the system is non-functional when it comes to them working together to eliminate these expanding issues described herein,” he continued. “I believe that each company should perform a comprehensive evaluation of their entire infrastructure as well as their policies and procedures to better serve the residents of the City of Woburn.”
Back in 2014, the last time there was a major, coordinated attempt by the council to address the issue, NStar representatives estimated that there were at least 120 double-poles scattered across the community.
Usually the result of emergency repairs that occur after a car accident or serious weather events, the typical double-pole arrangement consists of a seriously-damaged utility pole being propped up by a second free-standing pole. In extreme circumstances, Eversource crews will use pieces of a third utility pole to add structural support to damaged infrastructure.
