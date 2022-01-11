WOBURN - The City Council recently overhauled the building department’s permitting and inspection fee schedule.
During their second meeting of the new year - and the first gathering presided over by new City Council President Michael Concannon - the elected officials voted unanimously to adopt the updated list of charges for various general construction, plumbing, and and electrical permits.
The ordinance update was originally sponsored by former City Council President and Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco at the request of Mayor Scott Galvin. As Concannon explained prior to last week’s vote, the council’s Ordinance, Charter, and Rules Committee reviewed the proposal and unanimously recommended its passage.
“This is a report from the Ordinance, Charter, and Rules Committee relative to the fees for building, electrical, and plumbing,” the city council president explained. “It should be noted that the effective date of these changes is upon the signature of the mayor. The building commissioner is aware and on board with that.”
With regards to the fee schedule, most of the changes involve an increase in minimum permitting fees.
For example, the minimum fee for residential building permits, a charge based upon a $15 assessment for every $1,000 of estimated construction costs, is being hiked from $30 to $50. The same $30 to $50 increase is being applied to the minimum charge for residential roofing, siding, deck and pool projects.
Remembering former Supt. Paul Andrews
At the outset of the regularly scheduled council meeting, Ward 4’s Joseph Demers called for a moment-of-silence to remember longtime Woburn Schools’ Superintendent and Winchester Hospital advocate Paul Andrews.
Andrews, who passed away on New Year’s Day, served as Woburn’s top school official for some 14 years before retiring in March of 1994. He also served as Chairman of Winchester Hospital’s Board of Directors for nearly two decades.
“He was also the director of professional development for the Mass. Association of School Superintendents,” said Demers, who served on the local School Committee before being elected to the council. “I know I speak of the council when I say our thoughts and prayers are with [his wife and children] during this difficult time.”
Car sale license renewals
With the recent gathering in City Hall lasting just minutes, the council also without debate voted unanimously to renew a series of first and second class motor vehicle sales licenses.
Northeast Tree, off of Holton Street, was reissued its first class sales license, while six local companies were also granted renewals for second class sales licenses, including:
• Montvale Service off of Salem Street;
• Woburn Glass Company off of Main Street;
• Enterprise Rent-a-Car off of Mishawum Road;
• Salem Street’s Joseph P. Mahoney Company;
• Central Automotive off of Main Street;
• and Cambridge Road’s Woburn Plaza Shell.
