WOBURN - With 129 new cases recorded within the city over the latest two-week reporting period, public health officials say Woburn’s COVID-19 indicators worsened based upon new data released yesterday.
According to weekly community-level statistics released on Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), 57 of the latest Woburn infections cases were detected between and Oct. 24 and Oct. 30. That uptick in infections can in turn be correlated to in an increase of Woburn’s case positivity and 14-day daily incidence rates.
Calculated at a 13.2 per DPH’s Oct. 21, the city’s case incidence rate climbed for the second straight week to 22.2 on Thursday. Last week, the indicator, which compares new local cases over a two-week period to a municipality’s total population size, stood at a 19.4.
Woburn’s case positivity rate, a measurement of the percentage of people seeking out COVID-19 testing who receive a positive result, also climbed as of yesterday to 3.24 percent. Two weeks prior, per DPH’s Oct. 21 report on city outbreak indicators, the community registered a 1.92 percent rate.
Though Woburn’s metrics have been worsening for about three weeks now according to the DPH data, the city’s current situation is nowhere close to as bad as during the first and second waves of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 and last winter.
Woburn’s case incidence rate hit 91.9 in Jan. of 2021, during what proved to be the height of the second wave, while the city’s peak case positivity rate hit 9.51 percent at around the same timeframe.
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last year set a 5 percent case positivity rate as the threshold at which local outbreaks prevent an elevated threat to those most at-risk from COVID-19 infections.
Meanwhile, in Aug. of 2020, DPH established a color-coded classification system that was based upon both case positivity and case incidence rates. In addition to having a case positivity rate of at least 5 percent, communities deemed to have severe local outbreaks also had to have a case incidence rate of at least 10 or higher.
Also yesterday, the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released two weeks worth of data regarding school-related cases within Woburn.
According to that report, a total of 33 students and staff members have contracted the virus at some point between Oct. 21 and Nov. 3. At least five of those individuals were teachers of other staff members employed by the local school district.
The latest infection numbers doubles the number of cases recorded across the district since the 2021-2022 school year began in September.
DESE, which officially began tracking district-level case numbers in mid-September, says that at least 59 students and personnel in Woburn’s Public School system have tested positive for the viral infection. At least nine of those COVID-19 tests have been tracked back to district staffers.
State education officials have noted that the department’s metrics do not specify where students and teachers are being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 illnesses. Local officials have advised residents that based upon contact tracing efforts by local school nurses, the vast majority students and school personnel are catching COVID-19 outside of school settings.
According to DPH, since Woburn recorded its first COVID-19 case in March of 2020, a total of 5,011 residents have tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes the illness.
