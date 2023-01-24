WOBURN - The City Council last week reacted to the unexpected death of longtime Chief Assessor Andrew Creen Jr., who passed away last Saturday after a long illness at the age of 71.
According to City Council President Michael Concannon, who paid homage to Creen by calling for a moment-of-silence at the start of Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled meeting, the well-regarded real-estate appraiser had been in his former City Hall office as recently as the week before his death.
The married father-of-four, who served as Woburn’s chief assessor for three decades, had been working as a part-time consultant in City Hall ever since his 2019 retirement.
“We know him to be an a brilliant man. He was a whiz with numbers and incredibly helpful to all of us. Any questions we had, you could go to Andy and he would explain it to us in a way that made sense,” said Concannon.
“He was just a great guy. We expend our sincere condolences to his wife, Carol, and his children,” the City Council president continued.
Referred to by colleagues as “the Michael Jordan of real-estate appraisal”, Green worked in his hometown of Worcester, the City of Brookline, and for the Mass. Department of Revenue before coming to Woburn in 1999.
A proud grandfather, Creen’s former co-workers remembered the appraiser as a hard-working “gentleman” who loved to joke around and share stories about his family.
“I am so sorry to hear of Andy’s passing. I worked with him in Brookline and he was so smart and kind and very funny. He always had a cute story about his kids,” one former colleague wrote on an online tribute board.
“I worked for the City of Woburn for nearly 18 years and enjoyed Andy’s very dry sense of humor. He was very funny and a real gentleman. My heartfelt sympathy to Andy’s family,” another former co-worker commented.
Creen’s funeral services were held in Worcester over the weekend at St. Bernard’s Church with arrangements under the direction of the Athy Memorial Home.
