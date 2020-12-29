WOBURN - A Boston fish distributor plans to move its headquarters to a Salem Street warehouse building in East Woburn, where it will prepare and ship fresh seafood for various customers.
During a virtual gathering earlier this month, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing True World Foods Boston LLC, explained his client needed a special permit from the City Council in order to move its wholesale seafood business to the former Preferred Meals building at 242 Salem Street.
The council ultimately voted unanimously to sanction the proposal with the following special permit conditions:
• That the business shall comply with all neighborhood trucking prohibitions and special routing signs in the city;
• That a maximum of 12 box trucks and one dumpster truck can be left overnight on the property;
• That all incoming deliveries must take place between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday through Friday;
• That City Hall managers sign-off on the final location of all exterior dumpsters, which must be enclosed and baited for rodent control.
The masonry building, erected in 1994 as a storage warehouse for Charl's Ice-Cream, is situated in an industrial section the Salem Street nearby the Salem Street bridge and the corner of Wildwood Avenue.
The attorney argued the fish supplier, which has operated within the City of Boston for 40 years, will function much like the previous Preferred Meals tenant in that it will be preparing food products for distribution.
Preferred Meals, which prepared prepackaged entrees for schools and senior citizen clients out of the same industrial building for a number of years, recently re-located to Olympia Avenue.
Under the new use, True World Foods will bring freshly caught fish and seafood to the Woburn warehouse for processing into fillets and chef-ready products. A small fleet of box trucks, about a dozen will be parked overnight at the business, will then bring those items to customers across the region.
According to Tarby, all fish will be brought to Woburn between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. About five truckloads of seafood are processed each day and either stored in refrigerated units or delivered directly to customers.
Because the warehouse building was erected to store an ice-cream product, there is ample refrigeration within the building to keep noxious odors from bothering neighbors. The petitioner also promises to dispose of all food waste from the processing on a daily basis.
The 13,000 square foot warehouse, which sits upon roughly 1-acre lot, comes with access to at least 45 parking spaces at an adjoining parcel. The business, which will employ around 30 at the site, is required by zoning regulations to have 37 parking spaces.
