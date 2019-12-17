WOBURN - Local businessman Stephen Braese recently obtained permission to convert the old Century 21 building off of Pleasant Street into a five-unit apartment complex with a small professional office space.
During the latest meeting of the City Council, the aldermen voted unanimously in favor of issuing a special permit to Braese under the community's "conversion of historic building's ordinance", which was first enacted last summer to facilitate the redevelopment of North Woburn's Tidd Home into studio apartments.
"When we passed the historic [preservation ordinance], this building was what I was thinking of," said Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell, who believes the conversion is the perfect use of the adaptive reuse zoning regs.
Technically, the council is allowing the petitioner to add three new apartments to the prominent mixed-use building, which already contains two apartments. In exchange for adding that trio of new dwelling units, which will reportedly range in size from 293 to 667 square feet, the landowner has agreed to significantly downsize the former Century 21 North East office use.
In the days prior to the council decision, the longtime real-estate broker and property manager agreed to shave one dwelling unit from the original six-unit proposal for 132 Pleasant St., which dates back to 1825. As part of the revised plan, that previously planned dwelling unit will instead be converted into a laundry room for tenants.
According to Braese, who purchased the Century 21 business along with the .67-acre property back in 2007, the office space reduction from 3,339 square feet to roughly 1,100 square feet is possible thanks to dramatic changes in his local business operations.
"When I bought the building, technology wasn't like it was today. All my salesmen and appraisers needed a place to stay and an office cubicle," he said during a public hearing last month. "At our peak, we had 80 people coming in and out of the building. Now, we've gotten rid of the sales side and have a staff of 20 people."
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, who represents Braese, the home at 132 Pleasant St. was initially owned and occupied by Woburn's Dow and Warren families, which both had ties to the city's booming tannery industry.
At one point, according to the lawyer's research, the sprawling 8,303 square foot estate also included a carriage house and barn.
"The Dow and Warren families owned several tanneries in the City of Woburn. To the right of this site and one point, there was an actual tannery," he said.
Unlike the Tidd Home conversion, which generated considerable public feedback, Pleasant Street abutters told the council that they were in favor of the Braese's proposal. However, neighbors in November did ask the council to require the planting of shrubs on the backside of the building — closest to Wolcott Road — in screen the building from closeby homes.
Ultimately, the council per their recent decision attached a condition to the special permit that requires that vegetative screening. The aldermen in total attached 10 stipulations to its favorable vote, including:
• Prior to the issuance of a building permit, the Petitioner shall provide to the City Clerk and Building Commissioner a copy of a recorded Façade Preservation Restriction for 132 Pleasant Street;
3. All exterior building illumination shall be shielded in such a manner that will prevent direct light from impacting any abutting properties;
4. The exterior façade and design shall be maintained to the maximum extent possible and maintained in perpetuity by the execution and recordation of a Façade Preservation Restriction.;
• The Petitioner shall plant eight (8) six (6) foot arborvitaes along the western boundary line of the Property;
• That the area referenced as “Future Laundry” shall remain as common space and not be used for residential or commercial use.;
• and that the areas shown on the Plan of Record as “Existing Lawn Area” (between the development site and properties owned now or formerly by Ferullo and Clark) shall remain in their current grassed condition, and shall not be improved with any patios, decks, porches, or the like.
