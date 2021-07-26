WOBURN - A push to permanently codify the emergency regulations that enabled local restaurants to open-up outdoor dining areas along downtown streetscapes and private parking lots will take a little longer yet to enact.
During the latest gathering of the City Council, City Council President Edward Tedesco explained that City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette is being asked to tweak a set of zoning initiatives to incorporate some minor changes recommended by the Planning Board earlier this summer.
In an unanimous vote, the aldermen agreed to postpone a tentative vote on the two outdoor dining orders until Aug. 10. Both pieces of legislation are expected to pass when acted upon, as they have enjoyed broad support from the council members.
“Working with the city solicitor, I’m getting new language [for both of these proposal],” Tedesco explained at the recent meeting. “Hopefully, I can have something before our Aug. 10 meeting. If not, we’ll continue it until September.”
Back in May, Tedesco advised his colleagues that he and Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo Jr. were sponsoring a zoning change that would include outdoor patios and seating areas on private property as permissible uses within zoning districts that allow full-service restaurants. Weeks later, Tedesco and Ferulllo joined with Ward 4 Alderman Joseph Demers to introduce companion legislation that expanded Woburn’s unique rooftop dining ordinance, which allows for upper-story patios by special permit, beyond the Woburn Center area.
Endorsed by Woburn’s Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Woburn Business Association, both initiatives are being brought forward in order to permanently legitimize the dozens of outdoor eating areas that cropped up across the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
As the state looked to help out shuttered businesses and slowly revive a local economy early that was intentionally frozen in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mass. Governor Charles Baker in June of 2020 first sanctioned an emergency public health directive that fast-tracked the local approval process for the makeshift dining areas.
Under the gubernatorial decree, enacted per the powers granted to the state’s chief executive during a state-of-emergency, municipalities were authorized to issue temporary special permits allowing private businesses to place tents and tables in courtyards and parking lots, along sidewalks, and even in special “parklets” along public ways.
In Woburn, where the city’s Licensing Commission previously processed requests for a handful of outdoor patio areas on public property, city officials adopted the emergency regs by designating Mayor Scott Galvin as the emergency special permit granting authority.
Those emergency permits were originally slated to expire in mid-August, but thanks to special COVID-19 legislation enacted by the state Legislature extended the outdoor dining permissions until the spring of 2022.
The local zoning ordinance changes being proposed would create a mechanism by which local restaurants could keep their outdoor dining areas indefinitely after obtaining a special permit from the City Council.
