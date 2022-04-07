WOBURN - The city’s COVID-19 transmission indicators may have finally bottomed out following a near two-month-long plunge, as the latest state data shows key pandemic metrics treading sideways during the final days of March.
According to the latest data released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Woburn recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases between March 20 and March 26.
DPH officials, who base most pandemic indicators on data collected over 14 days, say 41 Woburn residents tested positive for the virus during the latest surveillance window. During the worst of this winter’s COVID-19 surge, state officials recorded as many as 2,000 new infections during the first two weeks of January. By early February, DPH officials were still seeing hundreds of new cases being logged in Woburn on a bi-weekly basis.
Besides seeing a slight increase in weekly infection totals, the latest DPH report also shows that Woburn’s daily average incidence rate climbed for the first time in nearly two months. Rising from 6.7 to a 7.1, the metric had until last Thursday been in a steady freefall since reaching a record-high 354.9 as of DPH’s Jan. 20 pandemic report.
Meanwhile, the city’s positivity rate, which last week rose ever so slightly for the first time in weeks, essentially remained unchanged at 1.71 percent. Last week, DPH calculated the indicator at 1.77 percent.
Notably, Woburn did see a four-fold jump in school-related COVID-19 cases in recent days, but with infection rates still hovering at yearlong lows, local officials are hardly sounding the alarm.
Specifically, according to the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), six students and three school workers tested positive for COVID-19 between March 24 and March 30. A week prior, school officials reported two students had contracted the infection.
Between March 3 and March 23, the district identified a total of just eight new COVID-19 cases involving school populations. The current situation is vastly different than what Woburn’s schools experienced between Dec. 23 and the first few days of February, when more than 1,000 students and staff members reported testing positive for the virus.
Since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, a total of 9,910 Woburnites across the community have tested positive for COVID-19.
