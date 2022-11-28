WOBURN - A North Woburn power washing company can construct a new garage addition at its Merrimac Street headquarters and thereby create additional indoor parking for its fleet of commercial vehicles.
During the City Council’s latest meeting in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously in favor of issuing Atlantic Power Cleaning Corp. a special permit to construct an approximate 4,000 square foot addition onto an existing accessory building at 92 Merrimac Street.
The expansion will nearly double the size of the service shop and allow up to 12 vehicles to be stored inside the building.
Previously, the council had permitted the applicant to store as many as eight trucks inside the existing 4,225 square foot addition, which includes two garage service bays.
Atlantic Power Corp. was founded back in 1987 and is currently managed by local businessman and landlord Sean Coakley. The company specializes in using its pressurized water equipment to blast away old paint or graffiti, de-ice or flush debris from gutters, and remove animal waste, fire damage, or other stains from both commercial and residential properties. It also performs water blasting and environmental and tank cleaning services.
According to the city assessor’s office, the North Woburn site consists of historic 1890 home that is currently being used as commercial office space and the second masonry service shop, which was contains two oversized garage bay doors. The newer structure was constructed back in 2000.
Coakley, represented by local attorney Joseph Tarby during the most recent special permit deliberations, first appeared before the City Council in October to outline the petition. At the time, the council, acknowledging a lengthy comment letter in regards to the proposal from the city’s planning department, referred the matter to its special permits committee.
According to Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, who sits on the Special Permits Committee, the subgroup ultimately recommended passage of the special permit with the following conditions:
• That any design changes to the project must be reviewed by the building commissioner to ensure they are minor in nature;
• That Atlantic Power Cleaning Corp. install a new perimeter fence with a lattice top along its easterly boundary by North Maple Street;
• That all exterior storage trailers be removed from the property;
• and that all vehicles being parked overnight within the new addition be registered within the City of Woburn.
“The petitioner does not take any exception to those conditions and we ask that the council move on the committee report,” said Tarby of the Special Permit Committee recommendations.
In a comical and benign exchange with Mercer-Bruen before the recent vote, Ward 3 Councilor Jeffery Dillon praised Coakley as a solid businessman and citizen and urged his colleagues to pass the special permit request.
Earlier in the evening, Dillon had similarly endorsed an unrelated special permit request from local builder Scott Seaver based upon the reputation of the person proposing the change. At the time, the Ward 3 alderman had pledged to go knock on the other petitioner’s front-door, should he not follow through with promises to complete off-site improvements.
Mercer-Bruen reacted to that statement by suggesting her colleague had mistaken Woburn for the fictional, feel-good television town of Mayberry, North Carolina made famous by the Andy Griffith Show.
Not forgetting that jest, Dillon made a similar plea in regards to the Atlantic Power Cleaning matter and insisted that people of character could be trusted and taken at their word. Mercer-Bruen, who later admitted she relies heavily on legal clauses when it comes to special permit decisions, did concede that Coakley enjoys a solid reputation within the community.
“At the risk of eliciting another Mayberry comment, this councilor sits here and feels that as important as laws and rules are, a handshake and a guarantee are just as important. So based on Mr. Coakley’s reputation and good work in this city, I ask for this petition to move forward,” said Dillon.
