WOBURN - With the petitioner waiting for the MWRA to wrap-up an unrelated construction project in the area, the City Council again delayed action on National Grid’s months-old permitting request to install a new gas main in East Woburn.
During the council’s latest gathering in City Hall, City Clerk Lindsay Higgins appraised the elected officials that National Grid is still waiting for the MWRA to finish upgrading its own water and sewer system infrastructure along Albany Street before putting in a new four-inch gas main along Grape Street.
Given that update, the council voted unanimously to continue the public hearing on the right-of-way permitting request until June 6.
With the original public hearing on the matter dating back to last August, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, concerned about the need to repeatedly continue the public hearing, suggested a letter be sent out to National Grid advising the petition be refiled at a later time, should the company not be ready to proceed in early June.
“If this matter is not resolved and ready for a public hearing in June, the petition should be withdrawn,” recommended the Ward 5 councilor, whose district includes the neighborhood where the work is planned.
However, Mercer-Bruen, unaware the latest continuances were due to ongoing MWRA construction activity as opposed to delays in furnishing information to DPW Superintendent Jay Duran about that unrelated project, later withdrew that motion.
Specifically, back in February - the last time the permitting request was discussed at any length - Duran advised the elected officials that he had requested information from National Grid about the new gas line’s proximity to the MWRA’s water and sewer lines.
“Please pull back my recommendation for the grant-of-location on Grape Street until I see the gas main location relative to the MWRA improvements in the Albany Street area,” Duran wrote in a letter sent to the council just hours before a Feb. 7 meeting.
Since that February update, the council has continued the public hearing at least three times without receiving a further update from National Grid or the DPW superintendent.
However, according to Higgins, the quasi-public water provider has recently broken ground on its project, and the natural gas distributor has to wait for that work to finish.
“So they’re waiting for work to finish and not just documentation? Okay, then I’ll withdraw my motion,” responded the Ward 5 Councilor.
Relatively minor in nature, the National Grid project will entail the installation of 60-feet of four-inch, plastic gas lines on Grape Street and the connection of that new service to an existing main on Albany Street.
Before receiving word about the MWRA work, Duran indicated he is willing to endorse National Grid’s permitting request so long as Grape Street is restored to an acceptable condition.
“The paving on Grape Street is in reasonably good condition. Given the foregoing, I recommend that if the grant-of-location is approved, the pavement be milled and restored for at least half of the width of the road,” he wrote in a Feb. 6 memo to the council. “If there are more than two crossover points, I recommend the road be restored curb-to-curb.”
